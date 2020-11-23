DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires a Production Complex in Gevelsberg for TEUR 17,000 23.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIR was able to acquire a further property in Gevelsberg (North Rhine-Westphalia) - approx. 18 km northeast of Wuppertal. The transaction was carried out in a Sale-and-Lease-Back arrangement with two well-known screw manufacturers of high local relevance. The two companies are among the largest employers in the region and have a strong credit rating.

The approx. 32,405 m² production complex has a site area of around 60,368 sqm and is conveniently located on Kölner Straße in Gevelsberg, which has excellent supra-regional connections to the A1 motorway in the Ruhr area. The buildings are in good maintenance condition.

The two lease agreements were settled at attractive conditions with terms of 10 years plus 2x 5 years and 5x 2 years respectively. The annual rent was set at TEUR 1,524 thousand, which corresponds to an initial yield of approx. 9.0% on the purchase price of TEUR 17,000.

Contact:Deutsche Industrie REIT-AGMr René BergmannChief Financial OfficerAugust-Bebel-Str. 6814482 PotsdamTel. +49 331 740 076 535

