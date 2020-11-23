 

Nicox’s Licensee Bausch + Lomb Launches VYZULTA in Argentina

November 23, 2020 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
 

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that its exclusive global licensee Bausch + Lomb has launched VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% in Argentina.  Regulatory approval in Argentina was obtained in January 2020. 

 

VYZULTA is currently commercialized in the United States and Canada, and has also received approval in Hong Kong, Mexico, Taiwan and Ukraine for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.  Bausch + Lomb will continue seeking approvals in territories where the clinical data package, part of the U.S. New Drug Application, can be used for approval by the regulatory authorities. 

 

Under the terms of the exclusive license agreement with Bausch + Lomb, Nicox receives increasing tiered royalties of 6% to 12% on net global sales of VYZULTA plus up to $150 million in potential future milestones payments.

 

Bausch + Lomb is a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC).   About Nicox Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health.  Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma.  The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis.  Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets. 
