 

Danone Reshaped ‘local-first’ organization: a key step to restore value creation in a COVID-world

 2020 Investor Update Event
Press release – Paris, November 23, 2020

Reshaped ‘local-first’ organization:
a key step to restore value creation in a COVID-world

 

  • Shifting to a local-first and efficient organization, unlocking future growth and margin expansion
    • Move from category-led to local organization; 6 additions to Executive Committee to reflect new zones
    • €1bn cost savings expected by 2023 including through 20% reduction in overhead costs
  • Updated mid-term profitable growth ambition
    • Targeting mid-term recurring operating margin at mid-to-high teen levels
    • First milestone: > 15% recurring operating margin in 2022
    • 2020 full-year guidance confirmed
 

All references in this press release to Like-for-like (LFL) changes, Recurring operating income and margin, free cash flow (FCF) correspond to financial indicators not defined in IFRS. Their definitions, as well as their reconciliation with financial statements, are included  in the press release dated 19 October 2020. 

Emmanuel Faber - Chairman and CEO statement:

The global pandemic has accelerated a number of the patterns of the food revolution and altered others. Among the aspects that are favorable to Danone: the increased perceived relationship between health and food and notably on immunity to which fermented proteins, and probiotics participate but also the accelerated conversion to plant-based diets or the boom in e-commerce. Conversely, we are confronted with factors such as the closure of out-of-home channels affecting everywhere our Water business, with the reduction of SKU ranges by our retail partners, or the announced dip in birth number dynamics, but also with the elevated cost of operating with sanitary measures and the cost of securing procurement and physical flaws of our products.
Last July, we announced that we would give ourselves till the end of the year to work on our adaptation plan. Here we are. Last October 19th, we laid the ground for our plan which we have finalized and are announcing today. This transformation is necessary because we are at this stage in the paradoxical situation where on one hand, our One Planet. One Health frame of action anchored in a portfolio of healthy and sustainable products and brands is even more relevant in today’s world, but on the other hand we are unable to fully reap the benefits of the current positive trends nor face in an optimal way their challenges. Our recent results evidence this. We definitely need to reinvent ourselves, as a company, very much like all of us are doing it in our own ways of living, working or consuming.

