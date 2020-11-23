 

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 07:30   

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 20 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    25.1067 £    22.1268
Estimated MTD return      4.04 %      3.69 %
Estimated YTD return      9.64 %      7.22 %
Estimated ITD return    151.07 %    121.27 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    19.00 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -24.32 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,650.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -25.43 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Disclaimer

