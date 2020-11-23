 

Ocean Infinity Adds World's Largest Marine Robotic Vessels to its Armada Fleet

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Infinity is excited to announce plans for the next phase of its Armada fleet of robotic vessels with a signed contract for eight 78-metre, optionally crewed robotic vessels.

Designed for today's tasks but with tomorrow's in mind, these exceptionally fuel-efficient, onshore-controlled vessels will initially only utilise a skeleton crew onboard.  In due course they will be capable of working with no personnel offshore whilst also consuming solely renewable fuel such as ammonia.

"The impact and the scale of this robotic fleet will spark the biggest transformation the maritime industry has seen since sail gave way to steam. With our new fleet we will be able to provide sustainable services to all corners of the industry from offshore energy, to logistics and transport" said Oliver Plunkett, CEO, Ocean Infinity.

He continued, "We, as an industry, have to embrace the need to be carbon neutral.  It is not, however, something that will be achieved overnight or indeed in a year, rather it will be a journey over time requiring bold leaps forward and challenge to all convention.  This move is a giant step forward towards that goal".

"Expanding our Armada fleet to include these larger vessels will enable us to support a wider spectrum of maritime activity, which from the outset will provide more sustainable outcomes with smaller crews and less power consumption than traditional vessels, whilst also creating new, safer job opportunities for the 'seafarer of the future'".

The 78-metre vessels will supplement the current Armada fleet of nine 21-metre and 36-metre vessels, which are already in production and expected to operational by early 2021. The first 78-metre vessel is expected to launch in mid-2022.

The vessels are being designed and built by VARD, the international shipbuilding group headquartered in Norway.

"We are honoured to be chosen as Ocean Infinity's preferred partner in this unique project.  We are working closely on unique custom design features and system integration allowing for remote operation, and the introduction of sustainable fuel such as green ammonia in close cooperation with regulatory bodies. Other features including high DP2 performance, vast deck space, and twin moonpools make the vessels ideally suited for various extended payload operations requiring precision such as ROV and AUV deployments and logistics", said Alberto Maestrini, CEO, VARD.  

Notes to Editors

About Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity is a marine robotics company that deploys autonomous robots, typically in fleet formation. Using the power of technology, Ocean Infinity's mission is to thrive by delivering outstanding value for clients across all markets through finding the safest, most environmentally responsible and highest value ways of operating at sea.

Ocean Infinity announced in February 2020 that it was to launch the world's first fleet of carbon neutral uncrewed robotic vessels, marking a major technological advance in the maritime industry.

For more information visit https://oceaninfinity.com/ 

Follow Ocean Infinity on LinkedIn: Ocean Infinity, Twitter: @Ocean__Infinity and Facebook: @OceanInfinityOfficial.



