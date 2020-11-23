 

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Copperstone Resources AB (publ)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 08:02  |  56   |   |   

Kiruna 23 November 2020

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING in Copperstone resources AB (publ)

The shareholders of Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (“Copperstone” or the “Company”) are hereby summoned to an extraordinary general meeting on 15 December 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the offices of Hannes Snellman, Kungsträdgårdsgatan 20, 111 47, Stockholm. The registration opens at 2:30 p.m.

Notice of attendance etc.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting must be recorded in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on 7 December 2020 and announce their participation via mail to the Company no later than 10 December 2020 at 12:00 p.m. to address Copperstone Resources AB (publ), Fasadvägen 43, SE-981 41 Kiruna, Sweden, or via e-mail: info@copperstone.se, stating “extraordinary general meeting”. Upon notice of attendance, the shareholder’s name, social security number or corporate registration number, address, telephone number, shareholding as well as information on advisors, if any (no more than two) shall be stated.

Upon participation by proxy, we are thankful if such proxy form is submitted already in connection with the notice of attendance. The proxy form may be no older than one year, however the proxy form may be older than one year if it is stated that it is valid for a longer period, no more than five years. Proxy forms are provided shareholders upon request and are available at the Company’s website, www.copperstone.se. A person representing a legal entity is requested to present a certificate of registration or equivalent documentation of authority evidencing authorised signatory.

A person having had their shares nominee registered must, in order to have the right to participate in the general meeting, have the nominee register the shares in own name, so that the relevant shareholder is registered in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on 7 December 2020. Such registration may be temporary.

Information on any collection of proxy forms by the Company and exercise of voting right via mail, pursuant to the Act on Temporary Exceptions in Order to Ease Carrying Out General Meetings (Sw. lag om tillfälliga undantag för att underlätta genomförandet av bolags- och föreningsstämmor), will be provided on the Company’s website no later than one week before the general meeting.

Information regarding Covid-19

Copperstone is observing the development of the Covid-19, Corona Virus, situation closely. As a precautionary and risk mitigation measure for its shareholders, Copperstone will take specific measures in connection with the general meeting such as restrictions on the duration of the general meeting, food and drink as well as the presence of the senior management. Further information will be found and updated on the Company’s website. Shareholders who are sick or belong to a risk group should not participate but may vote by proxy. Proxy forms will be available well before the general meeting on Copperstone’s website www.copperstone.se. The Company also intends to enable so called postal voting in accordance with the new interim legislation on the matter. Information and forms will in such case be held available on the Company’s website well before the general meeting.

Seite 1 von 5
Copperstone Resources (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Copperstone Resources AB (publ) Kiruna 23 November 2020 PRESS RELEASE NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING in Copperstone resources AB (publ) The shareholders of Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (“Copperstone” or the “Company”) are hereby summoned to an extraordinary general …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier to establish Engineering Academy in Cairo
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Shareholder structure of Pixium Vision following the capital increase with pre-emptive subscription ...
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Notification of Managers’ transactions
ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech
argenx Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Priority Review Voucher
Founding of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and entering the aged care home segment ...
NetDragon Wins the Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition’s "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2020" ...
Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Market Update
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Copperstone Resources AB: Interim Report July - September 2020
20.11.20
Copperstone Resources agrees with Sunstone to prepay additional purchase price for Viscaria acquisition (in key parts subject to EGM approval)
20.11.20
Copperstone Resources intends to carry out a MSEK 160 rights issue with subscription undertakings amounting to MSEK 82 and announces underlying assumptions for the Viscaria Project