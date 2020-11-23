Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Copperstone Resources AB (publ)

The shareholders of Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (“ Copperstone ” or the “ Company ”) are hereby summoned to an extraordinary general meeting on 15 December 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the offices of Hannes Snellman, Kungsträdgårdsgatan 20, 111 47, Stockholm. The registration opens at 2:30 p.m.

Notice of attendance etc.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting must be recorded in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on 7 December 2020 and announce their participation via mail to the Company no later than 10 December 2020 at 12:00 p.m. to address Copperstone Resources AB (publ), Fasadvägen 43, SE-981 41 Kiruna, Sweden, or via e-mail: info@copperstone.se, stating “extraordinary general meeting”. Upon notice of attendance, the shareholder’s name, social security number or corporate registration number, address, telephone number, shareholding as well as information on advisors, if any (no more than two) shall be stated.

Upon participation by proxy, we are thankful if such proxy form is submitted already in connection with the notice of attendance. The proxy form may be no older than one year, however the proxy form may be older than one year if it is stated that it is valid for a longer period, no more than five years. Proxy forms are provided shareholders upon request and are available at the Company’s website, www.copperstone.se. A person representing a legal entity is requested to present a certificate of registration or equivalent documentation of authority evidencing authorised signatory.

A person having had their shares nominee registered must, in order to have the right to participate in the general meeting, have the nominee register the shares in own name, so that the relevant shareholder is registered in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on 7 December 2020. Such registration may be temporary.

Information on any collection of proxy forms by the Company and exercise of voting right via mail, pursuant to the Act on Temporary Exceptions in Order to Ease Carrying Out General Meetings (Sw. lag om tillfälliga undantag för att underlätta genomförandet av bolags- och föreningsstämmor), will be provided on the Company’s website no later than one week before the general meeting.

Information regarding Covid-19

Copperstone is observing the development of the Covid-19, Corona Virus, situation closely. As a precautionary and risk mitigation measure for its shareholders, Copperstone will take specific measures in connection with the general meeting such as restrictions on the duration of the general meeting, food and drink as well as the presence of the senior management. Further information will be found and updated on the Company’s website. Shareholders who are sick or belong to a risk group should not participate but may vote by proxy. Proxy forms will be available well before the general meeting on Copperstone’s website www.copperstone.se. The Company also intends to enable so called postal voting in accordance with the new interim legislation on the matter. Information and forms will in such case be held available on the Company’s website well before the general meeting.