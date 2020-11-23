 

Maha Energy AB Announce Filing of Third Quarter Report & Live Webcast

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its third quarter results.  The report is attached to this press release and available on the Company’s website at www.mahaenergy.ca.

Third Quarter 2020

  • Daily oil & gas production for Q3 2020 averaged 3,580 BOEPD (Q3 2019: 3,593 BOEPD)
  • Revenue of USD 11.2 million (Q3 2019: USD 16.1 million)
  • Operating netback of USD 7.0 million or USD 21.12 per BOE (Q3 2019: USD 12.0 million or USD 38.22 per BOE)
  • EBITDA of USD 5.5 million (Q3 2019: USD 10.7 million)
  • Net result of USD 1.8 million (Q3 2019: USD 6.6 million)
  • Basic earnings per share of USD 0.02 (Q3 2019: USD 0.07)
  • Diluted earnings per share of USD 0.02 (Q3 2019: USD 0.06)
  • The Company signed Block 70 (Mafraq oil field) Production Sharing Agreement in Oman on 5 October, 2020 adding 23.2 million barrels of 2P + 2C volumes to the Company’s asset base.

Nine Months Ended 30 September 2020

  • Daily oil & gas production for the nine months 2020 averaged 3,490 BOEPD (2019: 3,004 BOEPD).
  • Revenue of USD 30.4 million (2019: USD 41.9 million)
  • Operating netback of USD 19.3 million or USD 20.67 per BOE (2019: 31.7 USD million or 40.38 USD per BOE)
  • EBITDA of USD 15.4 million (2019: USD 27.5 million)
  • Net result for the period of USD 5.4 million (2019: USD 17.0 million)
  • Basic Earnings per share of USD 0.05 (2019: USD 0.17)
  • Diluted Earnings per share of USD 0.05 (2019: USD 0.16)
  • Cash and cash equivalents balance of USD 18.0 million (2019: 20.4 million)

Financial Summary

(TUSD, unless otherwise noted) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Nine Months2020 Nine Months2019 FY 2019
Net Daily Production (BOEPD) 3,580 3,602 3,288 3,165 3,593 3,490 3,004 3,044
Revenue 11,226 7,926 11,207 13,672 16,068 30,359 41,917 55,589
Operating netback 7,041 4,377 7,858 9,825 12,017 19,276 31,714 41,539
EBITDA 5,514 3,436 6,434 8,354 10,663 15,384 27,514 35,868
Net result for the period 1,845 407 3,191 2,679 6,570 5,443 16,975 19,654
Earnings per share – Basic (USD) 0.02 0.00 0.03 0.03 0.07 0.05 0.17 0.20
Earnings per share – Diluted (USD) 0.02 0.00 0.03 0.02 0.06 0.05 0.16 0.18
Cash and cash equivalents 18,034 15,699 19,190 22,450 20,421 18,034 20,421 22,450

Letter to shareholders

Disclaimer

