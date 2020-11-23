Verona Pharma Secures up to $30 Million Debt Financing from Silicon Valley Bank

Non-dilutive capital to provide further financial flexibility

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it has entered into a debt financing facility for up to $30 million (“debt facility”) with Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”). The non-dilutive capital provides further financial flexibility to support pre-commercialization activities for ensifentrine, the Company’s first-in-class product candidate, which is currently in Phase 3 trials.



Under the terms of the debt facility, Verona Pharma can borrow up to $30 million in three tranches: $5 million at closing, $10 million available through June 30, 2022 and an additional $15 million available through June 30, 2023. The two latter tranches are contingent upon achievement of certain clinical development milestones and other specified conditions. The loan facility matures on November 1, 2024, with the period prior to December 1, 2023 being interest only.