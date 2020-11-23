GENFIT Announces Final Terms For Proposed Renegotiation of 2022 OCEANE Convertible Bonds

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), November 23, 2020 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT) a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announced the final terms of the partial buyback of its convertible bonds maturing in October 2022 (“ 2022 OCEANEs ” or “ OCEANEs ”) and the proposed amendment of the existing terms of the 2022 OCEANEs.

On November 16, 2020, GENFIT announced its intention to propose a partial buyback of the 2022 OCEANEs, as well as an amendment of the existing terms, with the objective of:

Capital preservation for the Company’s operational functionality;

Reduction of the nominal amount of financial debt to be redeemed;

Deferment of the OCEANEs maturity date in line with the next milestones in the Company’s two main programs: the ELATIVE Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in PBC and the NIS4 technology for NASH diagnosis;

Maximization of potential value-creation for shareholders and the 2022 OCEANEs holders.

Under these new terms, the final maturity of the 2022 OCEANEs would be deferred until October 16, 2025. The initiation of the early redemption period1 would be deferred until November 3, 2023.

Finally, in line with previous guidance, the Company has appointed Natixis and Kepler Cheuvreux (the “Counsels”) to assist GENFIT with this transaction.

Partial buyback price, adjustment of the conversion ratio, and additional amendments to the existing terms of the 2022 OCEANEs

The Company and its Counsels have collected feedback from the 2022 OCEANEs holders in order to set the definitive terms of the partial buyback and the amendments of terms and conditions of the residual portion (following the partial buyback) of the 2022 OCEANEs.

The Company undertakes to repurchase, at a price of €16.40 per 2022 OCEANE, a maximum of 3,048,780 2022 OCEANEs, representing an amount equivalent to 50.1% of the outstanding 2022 OCEANEs.

The Company proposes to amend the terms of the 2022 OCEANEs that will not be repurchased and cancelled, as described below:

Maturity extension until October 16, 2025;

Increase of the conversion ratio from 1:1 to 1:5.5;

Deferral of the initiation of the early redemption period provided for in the 2022 OCEANEs terms and conditions (until November 3, 2023); and

Amendment of the ratchet clause adjusting the conversion ratio in the event of a tender offer targeting GENFIT shares, in order to take into account the extension of the 2022 OCEANEs maturity date from 2022 until 2025. The adjustment would be calculated from the date of approval by the 2022 OCEANEs holders of the amended terms (i.e. the date on which the 2022 OCEANEs holders meeting would be held) until the new maturity date (i.e. October 16, 2025).

The nominal value as well as the redemption price of the OCEANEs will remain unchanged at €29.60 per OCEANE. The other terms and conditions of the OCEANEs not mentioned above will remain unchanged.