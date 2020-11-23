 

PCI Biotech Successful Phase I fimaVacc vaccination proof of concept study to be published in Frontiers in Immunology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 08:30  |  60   |   |   

﻿Oslo (Norway), 23 November 2020 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the results from the successful Phase I proof of concept study for the fimaVacc technology is accepted for publication in Frontiers in Immunology, a high impact immunology journal. The article title is "Photochemical internalization enhanced vaccination is safe, and gives promising cellular immune responses to an HPV peptide-based vaccine in a phase I clinical study in healthy volunteers” and the abstract of the publication is available through this link: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2020.576756/abstrac ....

The open label Phase I study in more than 90 healthy volunteers was completed in 2019 and conducted to assess the safety, tolerability and immune response to fimaVacc with intradermal vaccination. The overall results provide proof-of-concept by demonstrating that fimaVacc enhances the immune responses to peptide and protein based vaccines in healthy volunteers. The results further support fimaVacc’s potential to enhance the cellular immune responses that are especially important for therapeutic effect of vaccines. Moreover, the study shows that fimaVacc can be safely employed in humans.

Per Walday, CEO of PCI Biotech, comments: We are delighted to publish the fimaVacc Phase I data in a high-impact immunology journal. The results of this study showed that employment of fimaVacc provided a substantial increase in the number of subjects exhibiting a T-cell response to an HPV peptide based vaccine. An improved CD8+ T-cell response was also seen with fimaVacc, which is a highly sought-after feature of therapeutic vaccination technologies. We now look forward to disseminating these results and move the fimaVacc technology into a disease setting.

The study was designed as an open-label, antigen-adjuvant controlled study with the objectives to determine immune responses, safety and tolerability of fimaVacc in healthy volunteers. The study was performed with two model vaccines; a large immunogenic protein (KLH) and two smaller less immunogenic peptides (HPV). The results show a substantial increase in number of T-cell responders to HPV peptides already after two vaccinations and a clear enhancement in the T-cell responses compared to the control group. The employment of fimaVacc increased the number of subjects exhibiting a T-cell response to the HPV peptide vaccine about 10-fold over what was achieved with the vaccine and adjuvant (Hiltonol) combination without fimaVacc. Moreover, the use of fimaVacc seemed to result in a more consistent and multifunctional CD8+ T-cell response.

Seite 1 von 2
PCI Biotech Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PCI Biotech Successful Phase I fimaVacc vaccination proof of concept study to be published in Frontiers in Immunology ﻿Oslo (Norway), 23 November 2020 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the results from the successful Phase I proof of concept study for the fimaVacc technology is accepted for publication in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier to establish Engineering Academy in Cairo
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Shareholder structure of Pixium Vision following the capital increase with pre-emptive subscription ...
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Notification of Managers’ transactions
ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech
Danone: Reshaped ‘local-first’ organization: a key step to restore value creation in a COVID-world
argenx Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Priority Review Voucher
FCA convenes EGM to approve merger with PSA and publishes agenda for the EGM
Founding of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and entering the aged care home segment ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
PCI Biotech: European patent for treatment of bile duct cancer with the fimaChem technology
11.11.20
PCI Biotech third quarter 2020 results
04.11.20
PCI Biotech: Invitation to third quarter 2020 results presentation
26.10.20
PCI Biotech: First patient enrolled in Asia in the fimaCHEM pivotal RELEASE study