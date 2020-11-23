Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December
Press Release
23 November 2020
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December
Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that members of the management team will be presenting at upcoming conferences in November and December.
Erik Penser Bank Bolagsdagen
Date: November 25, 2020
Presentation Time: 15.20 CET
Link: https://bit.ly/3pLfWHx
Redeye Life Science Day 2020
Date: November 26, 2020
Presentation Time: 16.30 CET
Link: https://bit.ly/2HkohAH
Aktiespararna Stora Aktiedagen Stockholm 2020
Date: December 2, 2020
Presentation Time: 11.00 CET
Link: https://bit.ly/3kQN4tL
For more information, please contact:
Sven Rohmann, CEO
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: info@immunicum.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jonas Rodny and Carolin Wiken
Paues Åberg Communications
Telephone: +46 190 90 51
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com
Media Relations
Joanne Tudorica and Sophia Hergenhan, Ph.D.
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 171 351 2733
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com
About Immunicum AB (publ)
Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com
