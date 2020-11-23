ZetaDisplay wins international AV Award

 

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) has won the international AV Award for Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year for the Digital Signage installation on Hurtigruten expedition vessels. The awards recognize excellence in the global audio-visual industry in several categories spanning technology, products, people and companies.

“Congratulations to the Norwegian team for delivering a world-class project and achieving this prestigious recognition. This project has become a benchmark in the industry by delivering a highly complex Digital Signage solution in combination with a visually extremely attractive solution leading to an engaging on-board experience for guests,” comments CEO Per Mandorf.

Hurtigruten has during the past years commissioned several vessels being equipped with the latest Digital Signage installations conceptualized and delivered by ZetaDisplay in Norway. The solutions deliver an attractive consumer digital experience while improving the environmental footprint of the cruise line’s marketing activities.

About Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten is a world leader in expedition travel, with a growing fleet of small, custom-built expedition cruise ships exploring destinations such as Antarctica, Arctic, South America, Alaska, Greenland, Svalbard and more. Since 1893, Hurtigruten has operated the original coastal voyage from Bergen to Kirkenes, often referred to as the world's most beautiful sea voyage. Hurtigruten is considered the world’s greenest cruise line and operates on a vision to offer world-leading journeys that are safe, unique, active, sustainable and provide memories for life.

Malmö, 23 November 2020

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO
Phone +46 76-8754177
E-mail jacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

 About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approx. MSEK 400 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com

