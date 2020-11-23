 

JAYS launch True Wireless with ANC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 08:30  |  79   |   |   

General press release

Swedish lifestyle and audio product developer JAYS launch their first True Wireless model with active noise cancelling (ANC) and HearThrough mode, t-Seven True Wireless. Equipped with dual microphones for perfect call quality, wireless charging, automatic ear detection, touch controls and much more, the t-Seven is the most advanced product so far in the JAYS line-up. 

The t-Seven True Wireless is packed with features and is engineered with the latest technology to make the user experience seamless. “The t-Seven is, as the other products in our line-up, made with an ambition to simplify life for our users. Dual microphones for perfect call quality, ANC and HearThrough to make it possible to keep the t-Seven in your ears throughout the day. It also delivers an impressive sound making your listening experience outstanding. All together this is JAYS most advanced product so far” says Fredrik Sjölander Product Development Director.

The t-Seven is the third True Wireless product JAYS launched within a year and it will enhance JAYS range of True Wireless models. The t-Seven True Wireless is launched in black and white color and will be available in stores by December. 

Some details and functions of t-Seven True Wireless: 

  • Dual superior microphones
  • Active Noise Cancelling
  • HearTrough mode
  • Automatic Ear Detection
  • Wireless charging
  • 20 hours total playtime
  • Voice control 
  • Touch controls
  • Bluetooth 5.0 


t-Seven True Wireless MSRP                                    
SEK 1499                                                                                             

Seite 1 von 3
Northbaze Group (publ) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JAYS launch True Wireless with ANC General press release Swedish lifestyle and audio product developer JAYS launch their first True Wireless model with active noise cancelling (ANC) and HearThrough mode, t-Seven True Wireless. Equipped with dual microphones for perfect …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier to establish Engineering Academy in Cairo
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Shareholder structure of Pixium Vision following the capital increase with pre-emptive subscription ...
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Notification of Managers’ transactions
ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech
Danone: Reshaped ‘local-first’ organization: a key step to restore value creation in a COVID-world
argenx Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Priority Review Voucher
FCA convenes EGM to approve merger with PSA and publishes agenda for the EGM
Founding of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and entering the aged care home segment ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...