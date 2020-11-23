JAYS launch True Wireless with ANC
General press release
Swedish lifestyle and audio product developer JAYS launch their first True Wireless model with active noise cancelling (ANC) and HearThrough mode, t-Seven True Wireless. Equipped with dual microphones for perfect call quality, wireless charging, automatic ear detection, touch controls and much more, the t-Seven is the most advanced product so far in the JAYS line-up.
The t-Seven True Wireless is packed with features and is engineered with the latest technology to make the user experience seamless. “The t-Seven is, as the other products in our line-up, made with an ambition to simplify life for our users. Dual microphones for perfect call quality, ANC and HearThrough to make it possible to keep the t-Seven in your ears throughout the day. It also delivers an impressive sound making your listening experience outstanding. All together this is JAYS most advanced product so far” says Fredrik Sjölander Product Development Director.
The t-Seven is the third True Wireless product JAYS launched within a year and it will enhance JAYS range of True Wireless models. The t-Seven True Wireless is launched in black and white color and will be available in stores by December.
Some details and functions of t-Seven True Wireless:
- Dual superior microphones
- Active Noise Cancelling
- HearTrough mode
- Automatic Ear Detection
- Wireless charging
- 20 hours total playtime
- Voice control
- Touch controls
- Bluetooth 5.0
t-Seven True Wireless
MSRP
SEK 1499
0 Kommentare