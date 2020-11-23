JAYS launch True Wireless with ANC

General press release



Swedish lifestyle and audio product developer JAYS launch their first True Wireless model with active noise cancelling (ANC) and HearThrough mode, t-Seven True Wireless. Equipped with dual microphones for perfect call quality, wireless charging, automatic ear detection, touch controls and much more, the t-Seven is the most advanced product so far in the JAYS line-up.

The t-Seven True Wireless is packed with features and is engineered with the latest technology to make the user experience seamless. “The t-Seven is, as the other products in our line-up, made with an ambition to simplify life for our users. Dual microphones for perfect call quality, ANC and HearThrough to make it possible to keep the t-Seven in your ears throughout the day. It also delivers an impressive sound making your listening experience outstanding. All together this is JAYS most advanced product so far” says Fredrik Sjölander Product Development Director.