Palmira launches third European core logistics property fund, with volume of EUR 650 million (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 23.11.2020, 09:15 | 50 | 0 |
Frankfurt (ots) - Palmira Capital Partners (Palmira), one of the leading sector
specialists in European logistics and industrial properties, has launched the
"Palmira European Core Logistics Fund".
As an open-end special fund, the pan-European fund is oriented to institutional
investors. Aiming at an equity volume of at least EUR 350 million, Palmira plans
to invest around EUR 650 million and expects an annual distribution yield of 5%.
specialists in European logistics and industrial properties, has launched the
"Palmira European Core Logistics Fund".
As an open-end special fund, the pan-European fund is oriented to institutional
investors. Aiming at an equity volume of at least EUR 350 million, Palmira plans
to invest around EUR 650 million and expects an annual distribution yield of 5%.
Palmira already has equity commitments totalling over EUR 100 million and,
currently, three properties in Germany, the Netherlands and Poland are under
investigation for acquisition.
The fund's investment focus is on forward-looking logistics assets in core
locations on the major transport axes in continental Europe, supplemented by
properties for urban last-mile deliveries in large conurbations.
Since 2017, Palmira has invested over EUR 1 bn in logistics and light industrial
properties, which are managed by an in-house specialist team spread over nine
offices in Europe. All the investment vehicles issued by Palmira have
significantly exceeded their targets since they were launched.
Palmira Capital Partners
Palmira, based in Frankfurt am Main, is a leading independent specialist in
logistics and corporate real estate. It invests in modern logistics facilities,
together with, or on behalf of, third party investors, and manages the
properties entrusted to it through the entire value-added chain. The range of
services extends from the conception of Investments, through fund and asset
management, to day-to-day property management. Real estate assets currently
under management have a total value of EUR 2.2 bn. Palmira has offices in
Frankfurt, Vienna, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Luxembourg, Madrid, Rotterdam and
Warsaw.
Contact:
Company contact
Palmira Capital Partners
Alexander Hoff
Rossertstraße 5
60323 Frankfurt am Main
T +49 69 870 017 530
http://www.palmira-capital.com
Press contact
Targa Communications GmbH
Arne Degener
T +49 30 577 014 243
mailto:ad@targacommunications.de
http://www.targacommunications.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114713/4770733
OTS: Palmira Capital Partners
currently, three properties in Germany, the Netherlands and Poland are under
investigation for acquisition.
The fund's investment focus is on forward-looking logistics assets in core
locations on the major transport axes in continental Europe, supplemented by
properties for urban last-mile deliveries in large conurbations.
Since 2017, Palmira has invested over EUR 1 bn in logistics and light industrial
properties, which are managed by an in-house specialist team spread over nine
offices in Europe. All the investment vehicles issued by Palmira have
significantly exceeded their targets since they were launched.
Palmira Capital Partners
Palmira, based in Frankfurt am Main, is a leading independent specialist in
logistics and corporate real estate. It invests in modern logistics facilities,
together with, or on behalf of, third party investors, and manages the
properties entrusted to it through the entire value-added chain. The range of
services extends from the conception of Investments, through fund and asset
management, to day-to-day property management. Real estate assets currently
under management have a total value of EUR 2.2 bn. Palmira has offices in
Frankfurt, Vienna, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Luxembourg, Madrid, Rotterdam and
Warsaw.
Contact:
Company contact
Palmira Capital Partners
Alexander Hoff
Rossertstraße 5
60323 Frankfurt am Main
T +49 69 870 017 530
http://www.palmira-capital.com
Press contact
Targa Communications GmbH
Arne Degener
T +49 30 577 014 243
mailto:ad@targacommunications.de
http://www.targacommunications.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114713/4770733
OTS: Palmira Capital Partners
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0