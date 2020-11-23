Palmira launches third European core logistics property fund, with volume of EUR 650 million (FOTO)

Frankfurt (ots) - Palmira Capital Partners (Palmira), one of the leading sector

specialists in European logistics and industrial properties, has launched the

"Palmira European Core Logistics Fund".



As an open-end special fund, the pan-European fund is oriented to institutional

investors. Aiming at an equity volume of at least EUR 350 million, Palmira plans

to invest around EUR 650 million and expects an annual distribution yield of 5%.





Palmira already has equity commitments totalling over EUR 100 million and,currently, three properties in Germany, the Netherlands and Poland are underinvestigation for acquisition.The fund's investment focus is on forward-looking logistics assets in corelocations on the major transport axes in continental Europe, supplemented byproperties for urban last-mile deliveries in large conurbations.Since 2017, Palmira has invested over EUR 1 bn in logistics and light industrialproperties, which are managed by an in-house specialist team spread over nineoffices in Europe. All the investment vehicles issued by Palmira havesignificantly exceeded their targets since they were launched.Palmira Capital PartnersPalmira, based in Frankfurt am Main, is a leading independent specialist inlogistics and corporate real estate. It invests in modern logistics facilities,together with, or on behalf of, third party investors, and manages theproperties entrusted to it through the entire value-added chain. The range ofservices extends from the conception of Investments, through fund and assetmanagement, to day-to-day property management. Real estate assets currentlyunder management have a total value of EUR 2.2 bn. Palmira has offices inFrankfurt, Vienna, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Luxembourg, Madrid, Rotterdam andWarsaw.