VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview", "Company") (TSXV:DBG) (OTC PINK:DBLVF) (FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to announce that the company has received assays from part of the core from its Hat Project drill hole H-036 where visible gold was observed in a 1.15 metre interval (see News Release, Nov. 9, 2020). That part of the core was expedited and rush assayed to confirm this first discovery of metallic gold (visible gold); the remainder of the core from the 972-metre-long drill hole is currently being assayed following the usual procedures and results will be reported when received and verified.

A 0.3 metre core interval from hole H-036 was crushed and divided into two almost equal halves (575 and 577 grams), each of which was processed by metallic screen analysis followed by 50 gram lead collection fire assay and ICP (induced plasma ignition) methods: one half assayed 11.02 g/t gold, the other, 10.25 g/t gold (average 10.63 g/t gold). The whole 1.15 metre section was also halved and then assayed by four acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis and returned 2.41 g/t gold with 0.58% copper. The assayed interval is from 222 to 222.15m.

Mr. Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO, comments that "The section of core with visible gold is illustrated in the accompanying photograph. The core was processed by an independent accredited analytical laboratory that employed certified reference materials, replicates and blanks as part of its quality control. Gold values were determined on 50 gram samples by metallic screen analysis and lead collection with fire assay and induced coupled plasma finish; other elements by four acid digestion with induced coupled plasma ignition and mass spectrometric analysis. We are waiting for the analyses for the entire drill hole but believe that this partial data further confirms the gold and copper potential of the Hat deposit. Drilling and core processing are continuing".

The following drawing illustrates hole H-036 and the deep induced polarization target that may be the continuation of the Lisle mineral zone. In 2019 several drill holes also sampled this geophysical anomaly and returned long intervals of Lisle Zone-type mineralization with high gold, copper and silver values and tested the anomaly to more than 950 metres below surface. Further drilling will explore this exciting discovery of gold and chalcopyrite-magnetite-quartz mineralization.