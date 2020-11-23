· Survey finds 43% of adults in the UK are frustrated with how their partner cleans their home, resulting in re-stacking the dishwasher or vacuuming a second time over

· Top chores re-done include wiping down kitchen surfaces, cleaning the sink and scrubbing the toilet

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products such as Mr Muscle and Duck today published survey results about how Brits share the workload in home cleaning. The survey, which polled 2,000 adults in the UK, found more than half (57%) of the nation is re-cleaning their homes after their partners – as they deem their efforts below par.

More than a third (43%) said they are frustrated with the quality of how others clean around their home, resulting in them re-stacking dishwashers or vacuuming a second time over. Six in 10 (60%) said they were re-cleaning in secret – waiting until their housemate or partner had left before tackling chores.

The research, conducted by OnePoll in November, found the average person spends nearly two and a half hours every month following up someone else's cleaning efforts to get them 'up to standard'.

A spokesperson for SC Johnson said, "With more families spending time at home, it's interesting to see how home cleaning dynamics are changing both in terms of who cleans and how much time they spend on it."

"We don't believe anyone should do more cleaning than they have to, and people should use the right products for the right job. It's one of those things where you are either the person who re-cleans or the person who did a bad job in the first place – and it seems it be pretty much split down the middle for the nation."

The main reason Brits said they are re-cleaning is that jobs are not done properly (48%), they dislike germs (22%), and for control (15%). Nearly one-third (27%) said they find themselves cleaning more because they are home with their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study also found 72 percent aren't shy about the fact they are having to go around the house re-doing household tasks, making the other person well aware of the times they've done a bad job.

Wiping down kitchen work surfaces, cleaning the sink and scrubbing the toilet emerged among the top five tasks the nation is re-doing.

A spokesperson for SC Johnson added: "It's clear Brits enjoy having a clean home, and understandable why people are going out of their way to do so. But families deserve a clean home that doesn't take re-doing, or extra hours!"