 

How the Other Half Cleans SC Johnson Survey Finds Majority of Brits Re-cleaning After Their Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 09:00  |  39   |   |   

·  Survey finds 43% of adults in the UK are frustrated with how their partner cleans their home, resulting in re-stacking the dishwasher or vacuuming a second time over

·  60% re-clean the home in secret, waiting until their partner has left the house

·  Top chores re-done include wiping down kitchen surfaces, cleaning the sink and scrubbing the toilet

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products such as Mr Muscle and Duck today published survey results about how Brits share the workload in home cleaning. The survey, which polled 2,000 adults in the UK, found more than half (57%) of the nation is re-cleaning their homes after their partners – as they deem their efforts below par.

SC Johnson Logo

More than a third (43%) said they are frustrated with the quality of how others clean around their home, resulting in them re-stacking dishwashers or vacuuming a second time over. Six in 10 (60%) said they were re-cleaning in secret – waiting until their housemate or partner had left before tackling chores.

The research, conducted by OnePoll in November, found the average person spends nearly two and a half hours every month following up someone else's cleaning efforts to get them 'up to standard'.

A spokesperson for SC Johnson said, "With more families spending time at home, it's interesting to see how home cleaning dynamics are changing both in terms of who cleans and how much time they spend on it."

"We don't believe anyone should do more cleaning than they have to, and people should use the right products for the right job. It's one of those things where you are either the person who re-cleans or the person who did a bad job in the first place – and it seems it be pretty much split down the middle for the nation."

The main reason Brits said they are re-cleaning is that jobs are not done properly (48%), they dislike germs (22%), and for control (15%). Nearly one-third (27%) said they find themselves cleaning more because they are home with their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study also found 72 percent aren't shy about the fact they are having to go around the house re-doing household tasks, making the other person well aware of the times they've done a bad job.

Wiping down kitchen work surfaces, cleaning the sink and scrubbing the toilet emerged among the top five tasks the nation is re-doing.

A spokesperson for SC Johnson added: "It's clear Brits enjoy having a clean home, and understandable why people are going out of their way to do so. But families deserve a clean home that doesn't take re-doing, or extra hours!"

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

How the Other Half Cleans SC Johnson Survey Finds Majority of Brits Re-cleaning After Their Partners ·  Survey finds 43% of adults in the UK are frustrated with how their partner cleans their home, resulting in re-stacking the dishwasher or vacuuming a second time over ·  60% re-clean the home in secret, waiting until their partner has left the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
G20 Riyadh Summit: Release of Leaders' Declaration
Picosun's medical ALD solutions enable safer surgeries
Trina Solar Purchases 1.2 Billion units of 210mm Monocrystal Silicon Wafers in Cooperation with ...
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Menlo Security as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the Asia-Pacific ...
Palmira launches third European core logistics property fund, with volume of EUR 650 million
Zymo Research Receives CE IVD Mark for its Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit
Ocean Infinity Adds World's Largest Marine Robotic Vessels to its Armada Fleet
How the Other Half Cleans: SC Johnson Survey Finds Majority of Brits Re-cleaning After Their Partners
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods