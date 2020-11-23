Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season “Spoiler Free”

“This year many customers and their families are opting to stay home so the challenge of keeping those special gifts under wraps from family, friends or loved ones is going to be greater than ever,” explains John Felton, Vice President of Amazon Global Delivery Services. “We’re helping customers keep their orders a surprise this year and have a number of ways we’re providing them more flexibility, control and convenience over their deliveries—whether that’s ordering to an alternative pickup location, tracking their package en route to their home, or consolidating their deliveries to a single day so they can plan ahead.”

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN)-- The holidays are typically overwhelming—between shopping for gifts, preparing family meals, and getting the house ready for guests—but for many, this season may look a little different. Whether customers’ plans have changed or not, Amazon still wants to keep this holiday season special and help make sure those gifting moments stay ‘spoiler free’ by offering options for customers to keep gifts a surprise, as well as track and receive Amazon orders.

This holiday season, and year-round, Amazon offers customers a variety of ‘spoiler free’ ways to track, pick up, and have packages delivered in and out of the home—each of which is powered by incredible employees coming together to deliver magical experiences for customers.

Easily track deliveries and see where a package is delivered in-app

Amazon Map Tracking lets customers view the progress of their delivery on a map in real-time when the driver is close. The feature enables customers to see the remaining number of stops a driver has before their delivery arrives. Learn more here.

Amazon Share Tracking gives customers the option to send tracking information to friends or family, so they know when to expect their package and bring their delivery indoors. Once the package ships, Amazon customers can go to ‘Your Orders’ on the Amazon app, select their purchased item, and tap on the ‘Share Tracking’ feature on the tracking page. Once selected, customers can easily send a link to the tracking information via SMS, email, or messaging apps such as WhatsApp. If the customer marks the item as a gift at checkout, once ‘Share Tracking’ is sent, the recipient can also virtually ‘unbox’ the item, send a thank you email, and more—right from the Amazon app.