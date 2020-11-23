Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 40/2020 – 23 NOVEMBER 2020
On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is
expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|-
|-
|18 November 2020
|8,000
|704.68
|5,637,416.80
|19 November 2020
|8,000
|691.38
|5,531,053.60
|20 November 2020
|5,966
|679.05
|4,051,221.85
|Accumulated under the program
|21,966
|692.88
|15,219,692.25
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 504,461 shares, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
