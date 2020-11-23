Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

 

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.11.2020, 09:15   

23.11.2020 / 09:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's reviewed annual results for the year ended 30 September 2020 published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 23 November 2020


Disclaimer

