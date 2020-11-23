 

Institut Polytechnique de Paris and Accenture Form Strategic Partnership to Leverage Science and Technology to Address Major Societal, Economic, and Environmental Challenges

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 09:29  |  69   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the Institut Polytechnique de Paris (IP Paris) have entered into a five-year strategic partnership to co-develop solutions in response to the major social, economic, and environmental challenges that humanity faces. A central aspect of the partnership is the creation of an academic and research chair that aims to foster the development of innovative technologies in response to these challenges.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005245/en/

Institut Polytechnique de Paris and Accenture announced a strategic partnership to leverage science and technology to address major societal, economic and environmental challenges, attended virtually by IP Paris president Eric Labaye (right) and CEO of Accenture in Europe Jean-Marc Ollagnier (left). (Photo: Business Wire)

Institut Polytechnique de Paris and Accenture announced a strategic partnership to leverage science and technology to address major societal, economic and environmental challenges, attended virtually by IP Paris president Eric Labaye (right) and CEO of Accenture in Europe Jean-Marc Ollagnier (left). (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership is being led by Jean-Marc Ollagnier, CEO of Accenture in Europe; Olivier Girard, CEO of Accenture in France and Benelux; Eric Labaye, president of Institut Polytechnique de Paris; and Jean-Paul Cottet, executive director of the École Polytechnique Foundation.

Building on IP Paris Interdisciplinary Research Centers, the academic and research chair — known as the “Chair of Technology for Change” — seeks to promote industry transformation and the emergence of innovative business models to foster environmental and social sustainability. It aims to accelerate and support environment, economic, social, and societal change through technological innovation.

Established initially for a period of five years, the Chair of Technology for Change will be an integral part of the research and education activities carried out at IP Paris. Its educational program will benefit today’s and tomorrow's students and decision makers by addressing a broad range of issues such as inclusive innovation, energy transition, sustainable technology, the circular economy, sustainable business models, and responsible finance. The Chair will strongly contribute to a certificate, the level of which will be based on the students’ degree of commitment toward these critical issues.

Seite 1 von 3
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Institut Polytechnique de Paris and Accenture Form Strategic Partnership to Leverage Science and Technology to Address Major Societal, Economic, and Environmental Challenges Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the Institut Polytechnique de Paris (IP Paris) have entered into a five-year strategic partnership to co-develop solutions in response to the major social, economic, and environmental challenges that humanity faces. A …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Western Union Advances Its Digital Growth Strategy With Investment in stc pay
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
NIC’s Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Accenture Acquires Arca to Bolster its 5G Network Capabilities
19.11.20
Accenture Federal Services Wins Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board Contract to Improve Retirement Outcomes for Civil Service and Military 401K
18.11.20
Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in TripleBlind to Bolster Data Privacy and Increase Data Collaboration Opportunities
18.11.20
Accenture Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Data & Analytics Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020
16.11.20
Most Companies Continue to Struggle to Realize Full Business Value From Their Cloud Initiatives, Accenture Report Finds
16.11.20
Accenture, Orexo Team to Offer Digital Therapeutics Through INTIENT Platform
13.11.20
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Avenai, Ottawa-based Business and Technology Consultancy
10.11.20
Accenture Recognized as a Leader Among Oracle SaaS Business Apps Services Providers
10.11.20
Accenture Federal Services Wins $90 Million Contract to Help U.S. Air Force with Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Initiative
09.11.20
Accenture Launches Project Spotlight, a New Approach to Venture Capital