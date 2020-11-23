Institut Polytechnique de Paris and Accenture Form Strategic Partnership to Leverage Science and Technology to Address Major Societal, Economic, and Environmental Challenges

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the Institut Polytechnique de Paris (IP Paris) have entered into a five-year strategic partnership to co-develop solutions in response to the major social, economic, and environmental challenges that humanity faces. A central aspect of the partnership is the creation of an academic and research chair that aims to foster the development of innovative technologies in response to these challenges.

Institut Polytechnique de Paris and Accenture announced a strategic partnership to leverage science and technology to address major societal, economic and environmental challenges, attended virtually by IP Paris president Eric Labaye (right) and CEO of Accenture in Europe Jean-Marc Ollagnier (left). (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership is being led by Jean-Marc Ollagnier, CEO of Accenture in Europe; Olivier Girard, CEO of Accenture in France and Benelux; Eric Labaye, president of Institut Polytechnique de Paris; and Jean-Paul Cottet, executive director of the École Polytechnique Foundation.

Building on IP Paris Interdisciplinary Research Centers, the academic and research chair — known as the “Chair of Technology for Change” — seeks to promote industry transformation and the emergence of innovative business models to foster environmental and social sustainability. It aims to accelerate and support environment, economic, social, and societal change through technological innovation.

Established initially for a period of five years, the Chair of Technology for Change will be an integral part of the research and education activities carried out at IP Paris. Its educational program will benefit today’s and tomorrow's students and decision makers by addressing a broad range of issues such as inclusive innovation, energy transition, sustainable technology, the circular economy, sustainable business models, and responsible finance. The Chair will strongly contribute to a certificate, the level of which will be based on the students’ degree of commitment toward these critical issues.