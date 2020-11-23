SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global military actuators market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027 . The development of advanced weapons, increasing demand for electric and electromagnetic actuators from the aerospace and defense industry, and the rise in homeland security concerns are some of the major factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The cylinders' component segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. Servo valves are used in various military applications, and thus are projected to gain a significant share in the market in the years to come

The hydraulic actuators system segment held the largest share of 24.5% in 2019. However, electrical actuators are projected to replace the hydraulic actuators over the forecast period

The linear actuators type segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027 on account of its high demand in the armored vehicles in land forces

North America dominated the market with a share of 33.7% in 2019 on account of rising investments in military and defense, rapid technological development, and increasing homeland security concerns

The major manufacturers emphasize on innovation through extensive R&D for the production of advanced actuators for use in armored vehicles and military equipment.

Military actuators play a crucial role in the military and defense sector. They are used in motion control to monitor velocity and speed. The use of actuators in the military and defense industries helps to reduce energy consumption. The actuators are installed to enhance the fighting capabilities, which is expected to favor the market growth over the period of time.

Increasing demand for commercial and military aircraft propels the demand for military actuators. The rise in demand for protection applications in marine and aircraft is contributing to market growth. In addition, technological advancement and innovation in ballistic protection are favoring market growth.