 

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 09:54  |  23   |   |   

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 100 - 23 NOVEMBER 2020

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement  

121,000 		 

104.37 		 

12,629,310
16/11/2020 16,000 107.16 1,714,528
17/11/2020 16,000 106.76 1,708,160
18/11/2020 16,000 108.25 1,732,000
19/11/2020 14,000 107.86 1,510,040
20/11/2020 14,000 107.75 1,508,500
Accumulated 197,000 105.60 20,802,538

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 197,000 at a total amount of DKK 20,802,538.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,556,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.28%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,143,533.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Attachments


