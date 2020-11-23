 

InterDigital Announces Participation in AIMM Project to Improve 5G Performance through AI and Massive MIMO

New project consortium examines AI algorithms in the 5G RAN to improve Massive MIMO technology performance and drive ubiquitous access to 5G

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G’s hallmark is the promise to provide ubiquitous connectivity to all consumers and devices. In pursuit of this goal, InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced its participation in AIMM, a research consortium dedicated to AI-Enabled Massive MIMO (AIMM) and pursuing meaningful performance improvements and eventual ubiquity of 5G.

As the AIMM project coordinator, InterDigital organizes a team of esteemed researchers from across industry and academia to explore new AI algorithms and clever uses of massive MIMO configurations to enhance 5G and beyond. Current members of the consortium include British Telecom, Vilicom, University of Bristol, Loughborough University, ThinkRF, Nokia Bell Labs Stuttgart, Universität Stuttgart, and IMST GmbH.

“The AIMM consortium is driving meaningful improvements in 5G, and InterDigital is honored to work alongside such esteemed partners to develop and leverage our industry’s most cutting-edge solutions to enhance the potential of a highly anticipated 5G,” said Alain Mourad, Director of Engineering R&D at InterDigital. “Our tireless work on comprehensive AI algorithms, coupled with the collaborative effort to enhance the RAN through massive MIMO, brings us a step closer to achieving the ubiquitous 5G we seek.”

AIMM consortium members have committed to proposing novel use cases, defining key performance indicators, and quantifying the business imperative for AI-embedded 5G and beyond. AIMM seeks to both optimize the radio interface and radio access network (RAN) by exploring novel antenna configurations and intelligent metasurfaces, building new AI-based algorithms to enhance 5G New Radio and RAN, and validating these enhancements in proof-of-concept experimental testbeds. The AIMM Project will conclude in September 2022.

To learn more about AIMM, please click here.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Roya Stephens
Email: Roya.Stephens@InterDigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1714


