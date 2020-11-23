AKVA group ASA Capital Markets Day 2020 - agenda
AKVA group ASA is hosting its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday 24 November 2020. The event will be webcasted live from 13:00-16:00 CET at https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20201124_1
Agenda:
- Macro perspectives and Overall strategy Knut Nesse, CEO
- Financial perspective Ronny Meinkøhn, CFO
- Innovation agenda Espen Fredrik Staubo, CIO
- Cage Based Erlend Sødal, COO Cage Based Nordic
- Land Based Johan Fredrik Gjesdal, COO Land Based
- International sales Per Andreas Hjetland, CCO Cage Based
- Digital Andrew Campbell, COO Cage Based Intern.
- Q&A
- Closing
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
