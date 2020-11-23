 

AKVA group ASA Capital Markets Day 2020 - agenda

AKVA group ASA is hosting its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday 24 November 2020. The event will be webcasted live from 13:00-16:00 CET at https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20201124_1

Agenda:

  1. Macro perspectives and Overall strategy           Knut Nesse, CEO
  2. Financial perspective                                          Ronny Meinkøhn, CFO
  3. Innovation agenda                                              Espen Fredrik Staubo, CIO
  4. Cage Based                                                        Erlend Sødal, COO Cage Based Nordic
  5. Land Based                                                        Johan Fredrik Gjesdal, COO Land Based
  6. International sales                                              Per Andreas Hjetland, CCO Cage Based
  7. Digital                                                                  Andrew Campbell, COO Cage Based Intern.
  8. Q&A
  9. Closing

Dated: 23 November 2020
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

