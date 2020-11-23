 

Velcan Holdings Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 23rd November 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 16th NOVEMBER 2020 TO 20th NOVEMBER 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
16/11/2020 1 463 6.80 9 948.40 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
17/11/2020 38 091 6.99 266 194.25 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
18/11/2020 10 000 6.80 68 000.00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
19/11/2020 2 350 6.97 16 379.97 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
20/11/2020 - - - - -
Total 51 904 - 360 522.62 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

 

