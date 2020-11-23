SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computer vision market size is expected to reach USD 19.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. This technology has emerged as an emulation of a human visual system to support the automation tasks that require visual cognition. However, the process of image deciphering is more complicated than analyzing data in a binary form due to the vast amount of multi-dimensional data in an image for analysis. Artificial neural networks and deep learning are being used to increase computer vision's capabilities of replicating human vision, to address such complexity in developing AI systems to recognize visual data. Besides, this technology has become more adept at pattern recognition than the human visual cognitive system, with the advents in deep learning techniques.