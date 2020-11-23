 

The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have Been Filed in the Official Bulletin of Legal Notices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 10:38  |  59   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Peugeot S.A. (Paris:UG):

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or invitation to exchange or sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication should not be construed in any manner as a recommendation to any reader of this document.

This communication is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14th 2017.

An offer of securities in the United States pursuant to a business combination transaction will only be made, as may be required, through a prospectus which is part of an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A registration statement on Form F-4 was filed with the SEC in connection with the combination of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) and Peugeot S.A. (“PSA”) through a cross-border merger and was declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2020, and the prospectus was mailed to the holders of PSA ordinary shares (other than holders of PSA ordinary shares who are non-U.S. persons (as defined in the applicable rules of the SEC)) on or about November 23, 2020. Shareholders of PSA and FCA who are U.S. persons or are located in the United States are advised to read the registration statement because it contains important information relating to the proposed transaction. You may obtain free copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction, documents incorporated by reference, and FCA’s SEC filings at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Managing Board of Peugeot S.A. has decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on Monday January 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. in order to approve the merger transaction with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”).

A special meeting of PSA shareholders holding double voting rights will also be held on Monday January 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. in order to deliberate on the operation.

The agenda and the draft resolutions that will be submitted to the vote of the shareholders as well as the terms of participation in these meetings were made public today in the official bulletin of legal notices (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires – "BALO"), and are available on the Group's website at the “General Meeting” section.

Seite 1 von 4
Peugeot Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have Been Filed in the Official Bulletin of Legal Notices Regulatory News: Peugeot S.A. (Paris:UG): IMPORTANT NOTICE This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or invitation to exchange or sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Western Union Advances Its Digital Growth Strategy With Investment in stc pay
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
NIC’s Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Groupe PSA: Approval of the Prospectus Relating to the Listing of Stellantis Shares
20.11.20
Europäischer Autoverband skeptisch zu britischem Verbrenner-Aus 2030
18.11.20
Autoländer mahnen EU zu Rücksicht auf Arbeitsplätze(1) 
18.11.20
Peugeot S.A. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Shareholders' Meetings to Approve Their Merger Transaction to Create Stellantis Will Be Held on 4 January 2021
18.11.20
WDH: Opel schickt erste Mitarbeiter in die Werksferien
18.11.20
Söder sieht Zusagen aus Autogipfel als 'tolles Signal'
18.11.20
Opel schickt erste Mitarbeiter in die Werksferien
18.11.20
ROUNDUP/Experten: Johnsons E-Auto-Pläne beschleunigen Wandel in der Branche
18.11.20
Neuzulassungen auf EU-Automarkt wieder auf dem Rückzug
18.11.20
ROUNDUP: Neue Milliarden für Autobranche sollen Wandel beschleunigen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
3.806
Peugeot - wie geht es weiter?