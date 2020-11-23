 

Sbanken ASA Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholders in Sbanken ASA are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held Wednesday 16 December 2020 at 10.00 hours (CET) at Sbanken's premises in Folke Bernadottes vei 38, Fyllingsdalen, Bergen, Norway.

Important message regarding the coronavirus pandemic:
Shareholders are encouraged not to physically attend the general meeting, but instead vote electronically in advance or by granting a proxy to the Chair of the Board of Directors according to the instructions provided in the notice.

The agenda includes proposal to grant authorisation to the Board of Directors to decide on the distribution of 2019 dividends, limited to NOK 3.15 per share.

The notice is enclosed and can be found on the bank’s webpage at www.sbanken.no/ir/ir-english/, together with associated documents.

All shareholders are encouraged to register as electronic recipient in VPS to limit the environmental impact.

Contact details:
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

