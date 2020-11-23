NEW COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR 2019 and H1 2020

As announced on 10th September 2020, due to the loss of control and the end of the consolidation of Afarak Mogale (Pty) Ltd, Afarak Group reclassified Afarak Mogale (Pty) Ltd’s previously reported income statement figures as discontinued operations. There is no change to the previously reported balance sheet figures.

The restated consolidated income statement as well as segment information for the financial year 2019, Q1-Q4 2019 and H1 2020 interim periods are summarised in the attached file. Restatements for earlier periods have not been made.

Helsinki, November 23, 2020

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

