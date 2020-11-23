Zentiva Continues Its Planet-Z Program For A Healthier Planet By Planting 4,500 Trees In Portugal

Prague (ots/PRNewswire) - Zentiva Group will plant 4,500 new trees as part of

its PlanetZ program which aims to make a continuous and positive contribution to

our environment. Zentiva is collaborating with the Associação Nacional de

Empresas Florestais, Agrícolas e do Ambiente (ANEFA), an NGO in Portugal, to

make it happen. The trees will be planted in Baldio do Soajo, Arcos de Valdevez

within the Peneda-Gerês National Park, considered by UNESCO as a World Biosphere

Reserve. Portugal is a country significantly and regularly affected by wildfires

with more than 65,887 hectares burnt over the last 10 months. That is why we are

proud to partner with ANEFA to further reforest this region.



Planting is set to begin today and is due to continue over the coming weeks.

Zentiva's work with ANEFA contributes to the NGO's ProNatura project to reforest

important areas in Portugal. The initiative builds on previous Zentiva PlanetZ

collaborations in Romania with Forests Without Frontiers to plant 7,000 trees in

2019 and April 2020.







responsibility to take care of our beautiful planet. Our team works really hard

every day to provide high-quality affordable medicines to patients across Europe

and beyond, so Zentiva is planting one tree for each one of our engaged people,

on their behalf, to thank them and to help contribute to re-forestation. This is

the latest in a series of collaborations that form part of our #PlanetZ program

which focuses on how Zentiva can contribute to our environment."



" We are delighted to partner with Zentiva on their PlanetZ program ," said

Pedro Serra Ramos, President of ANEFA. "ProNatura has already contributed to the

planting of more than one million trees and we look forward to adding many more

with Zentiva to help create a greener planet."



About Zentiva



Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in

Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network

of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and

Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines

in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.



At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a

privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable

medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists,

wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that

we all depend on. Learn more about Zentiva.com (http://www.zentiva.com/) .



Media Contact:

Mounira Lemoui

Head of Communications

ZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.



U Kabelovny 529/16, Dolní M?cholupy, 102 00 Prague 10

Cell: (+420) 727 873 159

E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132270/4770808

OTS: Zentiva





Nick Haggar, Chief Executive Officer Zentiva stated: " We all have aresponsibility to take care of our beautiful planet. Our team works really hardevery day to provide high-quality affordable medicines to patients across Europeand beyond, so Zentiva is planting one tree for each one of our engaged people,on their behalf, to thank them and to help contribute to re-forestation. This isthe latest in a series of collaborations that form part of our #PlanetZ programwhich focuses on how Zentiva can contribute to our environment."" We are delighted to partner with Zentiva on their PlanetZ program ," saidPedro Serra Ramos, President of ANEFA. "ProNatura has already contributed to theplanting of more than one million trees and we look forward to adding many morewith Zentiva to help create a greener planet."About ZentivaZentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients inEurope and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a networkof production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, andAnkleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicinesin Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not aprivilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordablemedicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists,wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions thatwe all depend on. Learn more about Zentiva.com (http://www.zentiva.com/) .Media Contact:Mounira LemouiHead of CommunicationsZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.U Kabelovny 529/16, Dolní M?cholupy, 102 00 Prague 10Cell: (+420) 727 873 159E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.comLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132270/4770808OTS: Zentiva