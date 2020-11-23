Zentiva Continues Its Planet-Z Program For A Healthier Planet By Planting 4,500 Trees In Portugal
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 23.11.2020, 11:15 | 42 | 0 |
Prague (ots/PRNewswire) - Zentiva Group will plant 4,500 new trees as part of
its PlanetZ program which aims to make a continuous and positive contribution to
our environment. Zentiva is collaborating with the Associação Nacional de
Empresas Florestais, Agrícolas e do Ambiente (ANEFA), an NGO in Portugal, to
make it happen. The trees will be planted in Baldio do Soajo, Arcos de Valdevez
within the Peneda-Gerês National Park, considered by UNESCO as a World Biosphere
Reserve. Portugal is a country significantly and regularly affected by wildfires
with more than 65,887 hectares burnt over the last 10 months. That is why we are
proud to partner with ANEFA to further reforest this region.
Planting is set to begin today and is due to continue over the coming weeks.
Zentiva's work with ANEFA contributes to the NGO's ProNatura project to reforest
important areas in Portugal. The initiative builds on previous Zentiva PlanetZ
collaborations in Romania with Forests Without Frontiers to plant 7,000 trees in
2019 and April 2020.
its PlanetZ program which aims to make a continuous and positive contribution to
our environment. Zentiva is collaborating with the Associação Nacional de
Empresas Florestais, Agrícolas e do Ambiente (ANEFA), an NGO in Portugal, to
make it happen. The trees will be planted in Baldio do Soajo, Arcos de Valdevez
within the Peneda-Gerês National Park, considered by UNESCO as a World Biosphere
Reserve. Portugal is a country significantly and regularly affected by wildfires
with more than 65,887 hectares burnt over the last 10 months. That is why we are
proud to partner with ANEFA to further reforest this region.
Planting is set to begin today and is due to continue over the coming weeks.
Zentiva's work with ANEFA contributes to the NGO's ProNatura project to reforest
important areas in Portugal. The initiative builds on previous Zentiva PlanetZ
collaborations in Romania with Forests Without Frontiers to plant 7,000 trees in
2019 and April 2020.
Nick Haggar, Chief Executive Officer Zentiva stated: " We all have a
responsibility to take care of our beautiful planet. Our team works really hard
every day to provide high-quality affordable medicines to patients across Europe
and beyond, so Zentiva is planting one tree for each one of our engaged people,
on their behalf, to thank them and to help contribute to re-forestation. This is
the latest in a series of collaborations that form part of our #PlanetZ program
which focuses on how Zentiva can contribute to our environment."
" We are delighted to partner with Zentiva on their PlanetZ program ," said
Pedro Serra Ramos, President of ANEFA. "ProNatura has already contributed to the
planting of more than one million trees and we look forward to adding many more
with Zentiva to help create a greener planet."
About Zentiva
Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in
Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network
of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and
Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines
in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.
At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a
privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable
medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists,
wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that
we all depend on. Learn more about Zentiva.com (http://www.zentiva.com/) .
Media Contact:
Mounira Lemoui
Head of Communications
ZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.
U Kabelovny 529/16, Dolní M?cholupy, 102 00 Prague 10
Cell: (+420) 727 873 159
E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132270/4770808
OTS: Zentiva
responsibility to take care of our beautiful planet. Our team works really hard
every day to provide high-quality affordable medicines to patients across Europe
and beyond, so Zentiva is planting one tree for each one of our engaged people,
on their behalf, to thank them and to help contribute to re-forestation. This is
the latest in a series of collaborations that form part of our #PlanetZ program
which focuses on how Zentiva can contribute to our environment."
" We are delighted to partner with Zentiva on their PlanetZ program ," said
Pedro Serra Ramos, President of ANEFA. "ProNatura has already contributed to the
planting of more than one million trees and we look forward to adding many more
with Zentiva to help create a greener planet."
About Zentiva
Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in
Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network
of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and
Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines
in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.
At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a
privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable
medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists,
wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that
we all depend on. Learn more about Zentiva.com (http://www.zentiva.com/) .
Media Contact:
Mounira Lemoui
Head of Communications
ZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.
U Kabelovny 529/16, Dolní M?cholupy, 102 00 Prague 10
Cell: (+420) 727 873 159
E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132270/4770808
OTS: Zentiva
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0