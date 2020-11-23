 

DGAP-News Schaltbau Holding AG: Ground-breaking ceremony for modern manufacturing plant in Velden

Schaltbau Holding AG: Ground-breaking ceremony for modern manufacturing plant in Velden

Schaltbau Holding AG: Ground-breaking ceremony for modern manufacturing plant in Velden

- Schaltbau Group invests in organic growth at attractive location in Velden, Bavaria.

- Schaltbau GmbH continues to position itself as an internationally leading developer and supplier of safety-relevant components for advanced DC applications such as e-mobility and related infrastructures.

- An innovative energy concept will enable the production plant to reduce its carbon footprint to zero.

Munich/Velden, 23 November 2020 - today, managing directors Dirk Konrad and Michael Leuchte, together with head administrator of the district of Landshut, Peter Dreier, took part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new manufacturing plant for Schaltbau GmbH in the Bavarian town of Velden an der Vils. The new plant is a key element for launching the Schaltbau Group's planned profitable growth trajectory in the fast-growing, future-oriented markets of E-mobility and New Energy as well as the DC industry, which all rely strongly on the use of direct current applications. The "NExT Factory", as the new plant is known internally, is being built in the high-technology location of Bavaria and will be one of the most advanced production sites of its kind going forward.

"The new plant represents another major step forward for the entire Schaltbau Group towards extending its leading market position in the safe switching of DC applications in the still emerging growth markets," said Dr Albrecht Köhler, CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG, describing the new project. "This investment will enable us to powerfully leverage our more than 90 years of expertise in manufacturing electromechanical components for the rail sector firmly on the road towards E-mobility and New Energy," Dr Köhler continued.

