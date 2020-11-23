 

2020 TADS Awards Winners Announced At "TADS AWARDS GALA 2020" Presentation Ceremony Hosted in Hong Kong

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 11:34  |  101   |   |   

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TADS Awards (stands for "Tokenized Assets & Digitized Securities Awards") is the world's first annual international award for the asset tokenization and digital securities sectors. Hosted annually, TADS Awards gathers individuals and businesses to share the energy that tokenization brings to the financial markets around the world. The global launch and inaugural TADS Awards Gala 2020 presentation ceremony was hosted and globally broadcasted online during Hong Kong Blockchain Week on 18th November 2020. A total of ten (10) winners were announced from two (2)  awards categories: "Best of Class TADS" and "Ecosystem Excellence".

The World Economic Forum forecasts that by 2027, 10% of the world's GDP will be tokenized - an estimated market capitalization of US$24 trillion. Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities are the next big wave of the financial market, and projected to undergo exponential growth in the coming years. TADS Awards celebrates these industries by recognizing and honoring significant contributions and distinguished achievements worldwide. It nurtures the growth of TADS industries by jointly establishing "best practices" and setting "measuring standards" for high-quality tokenized assets and digitized securities through close collaboration with other industry leaders on the global market - https://tadsawards.org.

Dr David Chung Wai-keung, JP, the Under Secretary for Innovation and Technology of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, commented in his opening speech for TADS Awards, "This will make Hong Kong first in the world for hosting an international awards for Tokenized Assets Digital Securities space, with a long-term vision to make TADS Awards one of the pre-eminent awards in the industry. To facilitate growth in this sector, the soon to be announced 'Hong Kong Smart City Blueprint 2.0' will provide new financial technology measures and offer more market opportunities in the FinTech industry here in Hong Kong."

"Congrats to the organizers and sponsors for the leadership in putting this together. TADS has tremendous potential to bring about greater efficiency in financial transactions, intermediation and capital raising," said Mr. Wai-Lum Kwok, Senior Executive Director in Capital Market at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), during his keynote speech at the event. "At ADGM, we see ourselves as a catalyst for innovation, and will keep supporting the industry by developing calibrated, effective regulations that facilitate the growth and adoption of TADS."

Seite 1 von 5
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2020 TADS Awards Winners Announced At "TADS AWARDS GALA 2020" Presentation Ceremony Hosted in Hong Kong HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TADS Awards (stands for "Tokenized Assets & Digitized Securities Awards") is the world's first annual international award for the asset tokenization and digital securities sectors. Hosted annually, TADS Awards …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
G20 Riyadh Summit: Release of Leaders' Declaration
Picosun's medical ALD solutions enable safer surgeries
2020 TADS Awards Winners Announced At "TADS AWARDS GALA 2020" Presentation Ceremony Hosted in Hong ...
Computer Vision Market Size Worth $19.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.
3D Printed Wearables Market Size Worth $5.5 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 8.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Prestalo, the loan marketplace marks a new round of investment
Military Actuators Market Size Worth $1.7 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Menlo Security as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the Asia-Pacific ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods