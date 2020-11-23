2020 TADS Awards Winners Announced At "TADS AWARDS GALA 2020" Presentation Ceremony Hosted in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TADS Awards (stands for "Tokenized Assets & Digitized Securities Awards") is the world's first annual international award for the asset tokenization and digital securities sectors. Hosted annually, TADS Awards gathers individuals and businesses to share the energy that tokenization brings to the financial markets around the world. The global launch and inaugural TADS Awards Gala 2020 presentation ceremony was hosted and globally broadcasted online during Hong Kong Blockchain Week on 18th November 2020. A total of ten (10) winners were announced from two (2) awards categories: "Best of Class TADS" and "Ecosystem Excellence".

The World Economic Forum forecasts that by 2027, 10% of the world's GDP will be tokenized - an estimated market capitalization of US$24 trillion. Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities are the next big wave of the financial market, and projected to undergo exponential growth in the coming years. TADS Awards celebrates these industries by recognizing and honoring significant contributions and distinguished achievements worldwide. It nurtures the growth of TADS industries by jointly establishing "best practices" and setting "measuring standards" for high-quality tokenized assets and digitized securities through close collaboration with other industry leaders on the global market - https://tadsawards.org .

Dr David Chung Wai-keung, JP, the Under Secretary for Innovation and Technology of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, commented in his opening speech for TADS Awards, "This will make Hong Kong first in the world for hosting an international awards for Tokenized Assets Digital Securities space, with a long-term vision to make TADS Awards one of the pre-eminent awards in the industry. To facilitate growth in this sector, the soon to be announced 'Hong Kong Smart City Blueprint 2.0' will provide new financial technology measures and offer more market opportunities in the FinTech industry here in Hong Kong."

"Congrats to the organizers and sponsors for the leadership in putting this together. TADS has tremendous potential to bring about greater efficiency in financial transactions, intermediation and capital raising," said Mr. Wai-Lum Kwok, Senior Executive Director in Capital Market at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), during his keynote speech at the event. "At ADGM, we see ourselves as a catalyst for innovation, and will keep supporting the industry by developing calibrated, effective regulations that facilitate the growth and adoption of TADS."