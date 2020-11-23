 

Meet Taipei 2020 kicked off at Taipei Expo Dome

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 11:30  |  55   |   |   

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Taipei Startup Festival, the only physical large-scale event for Asian startups this year and organized by Business Next Media, was opened on November 18 at Taipei Expo Dome and Yuanshan Plaza with more than 500 exhibitors on hand to showcase their latest business solutions.

2020 Meet Taipei Startup Festival in Taiwan

This year's Meet Taipei, bringing together a total of 532 exhibitors, featured artificial intelligence (AI), eHealth, EdTech, as well as technologies that enable remote working collaboration.

The exhibition also unveiled the progress and updates of a number of "government plans" for startup development, with participation from the local governments of three benchmark cities (Taipei, Taoyuan, and Kaohsiung), "National Development Council", "Ministry of Economic Affairs", "Ministry of Education", "Ministry of Science and Technology", and "Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency".

"Government representatives" - including "Premier" Su Tseng-chang, "Taipei Mayor" Ko Wen-je, and "Taoyuan Mayor" Cheng Wen-tsan - atteneded the opening ceremony at the main stage to voice their support for the four-day festival.

"American Institute in Taiwan (AIT)" Director Brent Christensen, "French Office in Taipei" Director Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave, and "Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association" Representative Hiroyasu Izumi have also been invited to the ceremony.

Pitching and matchmaking opportunities

Meet Taipei remains its bridging role in connecting startups with venture capitalists, offering nearly 500 matchmaking events and more than 110 product demo shows this year. Investor participants include CDIB Capital Innovation Accelerator (CCIA), Cherubic Ventures, Infinity Ventures, Darwin Venture, Cathay Venture, and SparkLabs Taipei.

Co-founder of Mochi Media and Pieceable Jameson Hsu, known for his various experiences in Silicon Valley's startup ecosystem, was one of the judges for this year's Neo Star Demo Show. Another Silicon Valley veteran, Hive Ventures co-founder John Chen, also shared his hands-on experience with Taiwanese startups during the festival.

Some of the biggest names in Taiwan's technology industry participated in the matchmaking sessions to further explore cooperation opportunities with local startups. CCIA, together with Taipei-based incubator Garage+, has invited Far EasTone Telecommunications Co, Wistron Corp, Line Corp, Advantech Co Ltd, and Qualcomm to join the networking events.

Other enterprise participants include Citibank Taiwan, Taishin International Bank, Lite-On Technology Corp, Novatek Microelectronics Corp, Chailease Finance Co, as well as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (Foxconn).

New online initiatives in response to COVID-19

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meet Taipei has worked with Leadbest for a 'smart' participant registration process featuring body temperature detectors, in a bid to ensure all the measures in accordance with "government regulations".

The startup festival also adopted the online-merge-offline (OMO) mode by launching an additional online platform for participants who cannot attend in-person events, aiming to reduce the negative impacts brought by the pandemic.

This year's Meet Taipei has attracted participants from Southeast Asia, Japan, France and the Czech Republic. Twenty overseas startups flew to Taipei for the upcoming festival, while 61 foreign attendees joined the gathering online through the online platform.

Participants could visit the virtual 'showrooms' at Meet Taipei, find related information about each booth, and obtain the contacts of the exhibitors for networking purposes on the platform. The festival's two benchmark events, Meet Taipei Startup Forum and Neo Star Demo Show, are also be accessible online.

Check out for more info and take your ticket: https://eng.meettaipei.tw

About Meet Taipei

Meet Taipei is the first startup exhibition in Taiwan, also the largest of its kind in Asia. Over the past six years, it has attracted more than 2,000 startups both from home and abroad. In its seventh year, the event is expected to bring together key players in Taipei's startup community and international guests from November 18-21.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336077/2020_Meet_Taipei_Startup_Festival_Taiwan.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meet Taipei 2020 kicked off at Taipei Expo Dome NEW TAIPEI CITY, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Meet Taipei Startup Festival, the only physical large-scale event for Asian startups this year and organized by Business Next Media, was opened on November 18 at Taipei Expo Dome and Yuanshan Plaza with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
G20 Riyadh Summit: Release of Leaders' Declaration
Picosun's medical ALD solutions enable safer surgeries
2020 TADS Awards Winners Announced At "TADS AWARDS GALA 2020" Presentation Ceremony Hosted in Hong ...
Computer Vision Market Size Worth $19.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.
3D Printed Wearables Market Size Worth $5.5 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 8.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Prestalo, the loan marketplace marks a new round of investment
Military Actuators Market Size Worth $1.7 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Menlo Security as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the Asia-Pacific ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods