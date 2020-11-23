 

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

Auction Auction results
Auction date 2020-11-23
Payment date 2020-11-23
Maturity date 2021-02-22
Term 13 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bn Unlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn 0
Number of bids 0
Alloted volume, SEK bn 0
Interest rate Repo rate


Auction Auction results
Auction date 2020-11-23
Payment date 2020-11-23
Maturity date 2021-05-24
Term 26 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bn Unlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn 0
Number of bids 0
Alloted volume, SEK bn 0
Interest rate Repo rate



