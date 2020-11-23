RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2020-11-23
|Payment date
|2020-11-23
|Maturity date
|2021-02-22
|Term
|13 weeks
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Alloted volume, SEK bn
|0
|Interest rate
|Repo rate
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2020-11-23
|Payment date
|2020-11-23
|Maturity date
|2021-05-24
|Term
|26 weeks
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Alloted volume, SEK bn
|0
|Interest rate
|Repo rate
