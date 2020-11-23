 

Mindtree Partners with the Nordex Group to Drive Forward the Company's Digital Transformation Journey

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
23.11.2020, 12:00  |  52   |   |   
Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree
(http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and technology
services company, today announced a five-year deal with a leading wind turbine
manufacturer, The Nordex Group (https://www.nordex-online.com/en/) (ETR: NDX1).
The Nordex Group chose Mindtree as its business transformation partner to
simplify, modernize, and transform its entire IT landscape globally, while
providing scalability to support the company's growth plans. The Nordex Group is
one of the leading integrated, global manufacturers of innovative onshore wind
turbine systems. Founded in 1985, the products of the company regularly shape
the technological development of the wind energy industry. The Group has
installed wind power capacity of more than 30 GW in over 40 markets,
significantly contributing to carbon-free power generation.

"Demand for wind power will continue to grow globally and so will Nordex.
Delivering to our expanding international customer base reliably and securely
will require standardisation and simplification of our underlying systems. We
will design a scalable digital architecture that enables us to deliver with
speed and agility," said Stefan Ewald, CIO Nordex Group. "We are delighted to
partner with Mindtree to deliver against our digital transformation agenda.
Mindtree's digital expertise, experience and agile culture is a very good match
for Nordex."

To align the Nordex Group's IT infrastructure with its strategic vision across
the complete value chain, Mindtree will support the full stack transformation of
its current IT operations and service delivery. "The scope includes the
standardisation and roll out of new projects and operational processes, the
consolidation of existing IT services, and the development of a future-ready
cloud platform which maintains a robust cybersecurity posture," said Venu Lambu,
Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "We are delighted
that the Nordex Group has chosen us for its transformational journey. Mindtree
will bring its digital expertise and world-class, industry-acknowledged
platforms and capabilities through the use of cloud and IoT technologies."

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,
helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree
applies its deep domain knowledge to 280+ enterprise client engagements to break
down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market
faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging
technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business
innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're
consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by
our winning culture made up of over 21,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative and
dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us @Mindtree.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered
owners.

Contact:

, contact:
INDIA
Tanuja Singh

Mindtree
Tanuja.Singh@mindtree.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4770886
OTS: Mindtree


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mindtree Partners with the Nordex Group to Drive Forward the Company's Digital Transformation Journey Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced a five-year deal with a leading wind turbine manufacturer, The Nordex Group (https://www.nordex-online.com/en/) (ETR: NDX1). The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
Niedersachsens Bauernpräsident: Fleischbranche und Handel nutzen Not der Landwirte aus
IDnow's AutoIdent ist die erste KI-Lösung, die für Hochsicherheitstransaktionen ...
Gastronomie: Aus Novemberhilfen müssen Winterhilfen werden
HanseGarnelen gibt den offiziellen Verkaufsstart bekannt
Niedersachsens Finanzminister fordert harte Einschnitte bei der Messe Hannover
Rückstufung nach Unfall: Darauf sollten Verbraucher bei ihrer Kfz-Versicherung achten (FOTO)
G20 Riyadh Summit: Release of Leaders' Declaration
WAZ: IG Metall fordert Tempo bei Hilfen für Autozulieferer / Arbeitsminister Heil warnt vor zu ...
RedHill kündigt einstimmige Empfehlung des DSMB an, die COVID-19 Studie der Phase-II/III mit ...
Titel
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Infektiologin Addo: Ältere nicht zwingend zuerst impfen
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
Kreditnehmer sparen durch Sondertilgungen Hunderte Euro (FOTO)
Neuer Fiat Tipo und neuer Fiat Tipo Cross (FOTO)
Informationsveranstaltung der PartnerFonds AG - Guter Fortschritt in der Vorbereitung der ...
PwC-Studie: So verändert COVID-19 das Leben in den Städten
"Lockdown könnte zu tausenden Geschäfts-Schließungen führen"
Kampagne #GönntEurerKücheEinePause plädiert für Gastronomie-Unterstützung: / METRO Deutschland bittet alle darum, das Weihnachtsessen diesmal nicht selbst zu kochen, sondern ...
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Infektiologin Addo: Ältere nicht zwingend zuerst impfen
Enormer Gaspreis-Anstieg durch CO2-Steuer ab 2021: Das können Verbraucher tun
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:11 Uhr
GBP/USD Signale: Cable: Bereit für einen Lauf bis 1.35?
13:00 Uhr
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
13:00 Uhr
Borqs Technologies Signs Strategic MOU for 5G Industrial Park Project in South Taihu New Area of Zhejiang Province, China
13:00 Uhr
Kerr Mines and Star Royalties Close US$18 Million Project Financing for Restart of the Copperstone Gold Mine
13:00 Uhr
Myovant Sciences to Present at Upcoming December Investor Conferences
13:00 Uhr
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Projects $47 Million in 2020 Revenue and $70 Million in 2021
13:00 Uhr
Versus Systems Files to List on Nasdaq
13:00 Uhr
Cerevel Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference
13:00 Uhr
Aquestive Therapeutics Receives First Milestone Payment from KYNMOBI Monetization
13:00 Uhr
VitalHub Selected to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Health and Wellness Conference