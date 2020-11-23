Mindtree Partners with the Nordex Group to Drive Forward the Company's Digital Transformation Journey

To align the Nordex Group's IT infrastructure with its strategic vision acrossthe complete value chain, Mindtree will support the full stack transformation ofits current IT operations and service delivery. "The scope includes thestandardisation and roll out of new projects and operational processes, theconsolidation of existing IT services, and the development of a future-readycloud platform which maintains a robust cybersecurity posture," said Venu Lambu,Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "We are delightedthat the Nordex Group has chosen us for its transformational journey. Mindtreewill bring its digital expertise and world-class, industry-acknowledgedplatforms and capabilities through the use of cloud and IoT technologies."About MindtreeMindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage."Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtreeapplies its deep domain knowledge to 280+ enterprise client engagements to breakdown silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to marketfaster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emergingtechnologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur businessinnovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we'reconsistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day byour winning culture made up of over 21,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative anddedicated "Mindtree Minds."To learn more about us, visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us @Mindtree.All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registeredowners.Contact:, contact:INDIATanuja SinghMindtreeTanuja.Singh@mindtree.comLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4770886OTS: Mindtree