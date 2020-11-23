Baozun Strengthens Leadership Team with New Appointments

Mr. Robin Lu will take on a new role where he will spearhead the Company’s strategic business development and investment initiatives, both financially and operationally. The Company plans to leverage these strategic initiatives to promote exposure to emerging brands, new e-commerce trends, and other business development opportunities, to capture emerging opportunities early in the development life cycle across China’s e-commerce sector.

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Arthur Yu, the Company’s current Vice President of Finance, as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective December 1, 2020. To help ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Yu will work closely with the Company's current CFO, Mr. Robin Lu.

Before joining Baozun on September 1, 2020 as Vice President of Finance, Mr. Arthur Yu worked for Jaguar Land Rover Plc, where he served as CFO Greater China and Board Supervisor of the Chery Jaguar Land Rover from 2018 to 2020. Prior to this, Mr. Yu worked for BT Group Plc from 2009 to 2018 and held several senior leadership positions in UK and Hong Kong. His last role within BT Group was CFO, Asia, Middle East and Africa and Chairman of BT China. During his time at BT Group, he delivered significant cashflow and profitability improvement through an operational efficiency programme. In his earlier career, Arthur worked as a management consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2007 to 2009 and worked for Rolls-Royce Plc under its graduate leadership programme from 2004 to 2007. Mr. Yu holds a BSc degree in management sciences from Warwick University, an MSc degree in management information systems from the London School of Economics, and an Executive MBA degree from Judge Business School, University of Cambridge. He is currently a fellow member of the Charted Institute of Management Accountant.

Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, commented, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Robin for being an invaluable member of the executive team. In his two years as CFO, Robin has been instrumental in enhancing our financial management system, working capital efficiency, and business development in support of Baozun’s growth efforts, including our recent successful secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. We believe he will continue to play a significant role in executing our business strategy and accelerating the pace of innovation and development at Baozun.”