Encavis Asset Management AG:

Additional EUR 215.5 million equity raised for special fund "Encavis Infrastructure Fund II" (EIF II)

Total fund volume currently exceeds EUR 400 million equity

Neubiberg, November 23, 2020 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a subsidiary of the SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard), is facing ongoing strong demand from institutional investors for investment opportunities in renewable energy assets. EUR 215.5 million equity was raised for the EIF II, a special fund marketed exclusively by BayernLB. The fund managed by HANSAINVEST LUX S.A. now has a fund volume of EUR 418.1 million equity.

33% of the fund volume has already been invested in wind and solar parks. All these renewable energy plants generate stable returns and are located in mature regional markets with reliable investment conditions in the EUR-currency countries Germany, The Netherlands and France. With a total generation capacity of currently 250 megawatts the EIF II yearly saves more than 130,000 tons of climate-damaging CO 2 emissions.

"The demand from institutional investors for renewable energy funds remains high. We assume this development to also continue in the future. Because compliance with environmental and climate protection goals will only be possible through systematic conversion of energy generation towards renewables. Our investors will benefit from this megatrend in the future", says Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Management Board of Encavis Management AG.



About Encavis Asset Management AG:

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently exceeds 2.5 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance have been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label und MSCI Rating A.

Please visit our website www.encavis-am.com for additional information.



