POP Bank Centre coop, on behalf of the POP Bank Group, has started preparations for the launch of a mortgage credit bank business. POP Bank Centre coop is planning to apply, during Q1/2021 at the latest, for an authorization from the Financial Supervisory Authority to engage in mortgage credit bank business. The authorization would be applied for a credit institution to be incorporated. In preparation for applying for the authorization, a supplier of a mortgage credit bank operations and reporting system has been tendered and selected. The potential launch of mortgage credit bank business is estimated to take place later in 2021.



– As a part of the POP Bank Group’s growth strategy, introducing the mortgage credit bank during 2021 would be a fundamental development step. Through Bonum Bank we have already operated in the bond market, says CEO Pekka Lemettinen, CEO of POP Bank Centre coop.