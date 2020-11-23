 

Bonum Pankki Plc POP Bank Group prepares for launch of mortgage credit bank business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 12:22  |  37   |   |   

POP Bank Centre coop, on behalf of the POP Bank Group, has started preparations for the launch of a mortgage credit bank business. POP Bank Centre coop is planning to apply, during Q1/2021 at the latest, for an authorization from the Financial Supervisory Authority to engage in mortgage credit bank business. The authorization would be applied for a credit institution to be incorporated. In preparation for applying for the authorization, a supplier of a mortgage credit bank operations and reporting system has been tendered and selected. The potential launch of mortgage credit bank business is estimated to take place later in 2021.


– As a part of the POP Bank Group’s growth strategy, introducing the mortgage credit bank during 2021 would be a fundamental development step. Through Bonum Bank we have already operated in the bond market, says CEO Pekka Lemettinen, CEO of POP Bank Centre coop.

  

The POP Bank Group refers to the new group structure created in 2015, comprised of POP Banks and POP Bank Centre coop as well as the entities under their control. The most significant companies in the POP Bank Group engaged in customer business are:

  • 23 member cooperative banks of POP Bank Centre coop that use the marketing name POP Bank
  • Bonum Bank Plc, which is the central credit institution of POP Banks and a subsidiary of POP Bank Centre coop
  • Finnish P&C Insurance Ltd which uses the auxiliary business name POP Insurance

Further information:
Pekka Lemettinen, CEO, POP Bank Centre coop, tel. +358 40 503 5411, pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.poppankki.fi





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bonum Pankki Plc POP Bank Group prepares for launch of mortgage credit bank business POP Bank Centre coop, on behalf of the POP Bank Group, has started preparations for the launch of a mortgage credit bank business. POP Bank Centre coop is planning to apply, during Q1/2021 at the latest, for an authorization from the Financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
JAYS launch True Wireless with ANC
Notification of Managers’ transactions
ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech
Founding of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and entering the aged care home segment ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...