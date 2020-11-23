Rugby Advances Exploration at El Zanjon Gold Project, Argentina

The El Zanjon epithermal gold-silver project was acquired for its regional geologic and geophysical similarities to the Cerro Moro and Cerro Vanguardia gold systems. Negligible work had been done previously in the area. The project manager, Fernando Chacon, is the geologist who managed the exploration program for Extorre Gold Mines at the Cerro Moro discovery.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to report the commencement of a follow-up soil sampling program at the El Zanjon gold-silver project in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The program will target gold-silver geochemical anomalies located on magnetic structures considered prospective for hosting high grade epithermal gold deposits ( Please click here to view Figure 1 ).

El Zanjon is located approximately 35 km south of AngloGold Ashanti's multimillion-ounce Cerro Vanguardia gold mine and 50km southeast of E2 Metals recent greenfields discovery at the Mia prospect (Please click here to view Figure 2).

Mr. Bryce Roxburgh, CEO of Rugby commented, “The Mia discovery by E2 (18 m of 47 g/t gold and 208 g/t silver* in drilling) is the most recent indicator of the prospectivity of this region. Rugby’s project is an entirely greenfields play, yet each program vectors us closer to defining specific drill sites. We like this region a lot.”

El Zanjon is covered by a sedimentary veneer such that outcropping veins would be highly unlikely. Rugby has completed ground magnetics which delineated prominent structures. In addition, low level detection geochemical sampling was conducted over selected parts of this sedimentary cover. This work defined ten zones of anomalous gold-silver geochemistry ranging from 320 m to 2,800 m in length along these structures. A number of these anomalies have coincident lower pH readings suggesting an acidic environment which can indicate oxidizing sulfides at depth, an association common to other epithermal projects in the region.

Following recent Covid-19 related travel clearances our team has commenced a month-long follow-up soil sampling program. A total of 256 soil samples will be collected on 320 m spaced intervals (Please click here to view Figure 3).

*Source: E2 Metals website: https://e2metals.com.au/. This information and results associated to the E2 Metals discovery at the Mia Prospect has not been verified or confirmed by the Company and is only presented for information purposes only.