 

DGAP-News USU Software AG: USU and Cloud Tech Gurus Partner in US Market to Offer Knowledge Management Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.11.2020, 11:49  |  13   |   |   

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
USU Software AG: USU and Cloud Tech Gurus Partner in US Market to Offer Knowledge Management Solutions

23.11.2020 / 11:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Unymira, a division of Aspera Technologies Inc. and part of the USU Group, announced a joint partnership agreement with Cloud Tech Gurus (CTG), a Technology Matchmaker in North America.

 

For real customer success, clients must engage on the channels their customers prefer and deliver a consistent, high quality service. With extensive knowledge and experience in the omnichannel environment, the partnership between Unymira and Cloud Tech Gurus offer clients the opportunity to benefit from Unymira's decades of experience in knowledge management for customer and IT service.

"Partnerships are a key pillar of Unymira's strategy to bring modern knowledge management solutions to the U.S. customer service market and we're thrilled to be partnering with CTG." said Chris Rall, Director of Sales for North America.

Darren Prine, Chief Technology Matchmaker notes "Cloud Tech Gurus is excited to be partnered with Unymira. As a boutique Master Agency and "Technology Matchmaker", we pride ourselves on having a portfolio of vendor partners with ultra-modern, next-generation, and disruptive technologies. Unymira offers purpose-built knowledge management solutions for customer service that improve both agent and customer experience and integrate well with other major CRM and CCaaS platforms."

This press release can be downloaded from https://www.unymira.com/en/news/


USU GmbH

Founded in 1977, USU GmbH is one of the biggest European providers of IT and Knowledge Management Software. Market leaders from every sector of the international economy create transparency with USU applications, while also increasing flexibility, decreasing risks and cutting costs.

With intelligent solutions and expertise in digital interaction, USU is a prime mover in the digitization of business processes. Standard software and consulting services help to automate service processes and actively provide knowledge for all communication channels and customer contact points in sales, marketing, and customer service. The customer-first portfolio in this area is complemented by customized applications, portal and CMS solutions, UX design and social media management.

Seite 1 von 2
USU Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News USU Software AG: USU and Cloud Tech Gurus Partner in US Market to Offer Knowledge Management Solutions DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous USU Software AG: USU and Cloud Tech Gurus Partner in US Market to Offer Knowledge Management Solutions 23.11.2020 / 11:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
EQS-News: Relief kündigt Einberufung zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding ...
Janus Henderson Investors: Dividenden gehen im dritten Quartal weltweit um 11 Prozent zurück
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh acquires Factor75, Inc.
DGAP-Adhoc: Solutiance AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts in Höhe von bis zu ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
DGAP-News: Studie von Kirchhoff Consult und HHL zeigt: Österreichs Unternehmen hinken hinterher
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh erwirbt Factor75, Inc.
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: USU Software AG: Neuer US-Partner Cloud Tech Gurus setzt auf USU-Wissensmanagement-Lösungen (deutsch)
11:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: USU Software AG: Neuer US-Partner Cloud Tech Gurus setzt auf USU-Wissensmanagement-Lösungen
19.11.20
DGAP-News: USU Software AG: Ergebnisse der Studie &
19.11.20
DGAP-News: USU Software AG: Ergebnisse der Studie „Hybrid IT 2021' von IDG Research Services und USU
19.11.20
DGAP-News: Aspera gewinnt US-Finanzdienstleister im Bereich Software Asset Management (deutsch)
19.11.20
DGAP-News: Aspera Wins $1.3 Million Contract with American Banking Leader
19.11.20
DGAP-News: Aspera gewinnt US-Finanzdienstleister im Bereich Software Asset Management
16.11.20
USU Software: Auftragsbestand auf Rekordniveau
16.11.20
DGAP-News: USU Software AG meldet Geschäftszahlen für 3. Quartal sowie 9-Monatszahlen 2020 (deutsch)
16.11.20
DGAP-News: USU Software AG meldet Geschäftszahlen für 3. Quartal sowie 9-Monatszahlen 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
668
USU Software