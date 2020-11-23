USU Software AG: USU and Cloud Tech Gurus Partner in US Market to Offer Knowledge Management Solutions

Unymira, a division of Aspera Technologies Inc. and part of the USU Group, announced a joint partnership agreement with Cloud Tech Gurus (CTG), a Technology Matchmaker in North America.

For real customer success, clients must engage on the channels their customers prefer and deliver a consistent, high quality service. With extensive knowledge and experience in the omnichannel environment, the partnership between Unymira and Cloud Tech Gurus offer clients the opportunity to benefit from Unymira's decades of experience in knowledge management for customer and IT service.

"Partnerships are a key pillar of Unymira's strategy to bring modern knowledge management solutions to the U.S. customer service market and we're thrilled to be partnering with CTG." said Chris Rall, Director of Sales for North America.

Darren Prine, Chief Technology Matchmaker notes "Cloud Tech Gurus is excited to be partnered with Unymira. As a boutique Master Agency and "Technology Matchmaker", we pride ourselves on having a portfolio of vendor partners with ultra-modern, next-generation, and disruptive technologies. Unymira offers purpose-built knowledge management solutions for customer service that improve both agent and customer experience and integrate well with other major CRM and CCaaS platforms."

USU GmbH



Founded in 1977, USU GmbH is one of the biggest European providers of IT and Knowledge Management Software. Market leaders from every sector of the international economy create transparency with USU applications, while also increasing flexibility, decreasing risks and cutting costs.

With intelligent solutions and expertise in digital interaction, USU is a prime mover in the digitization of business processes. Standard software and consulting services help to automate service processes and actively provide knowledge for all communication channels and customer contact points in sales, marketing, and customer service. The customer-first portfolio in this area is complemented by customized applications, portal and CMS solutions, UX design and social media management.