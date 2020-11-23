STORE Capital Announces November Rent Collections of 90%

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that as of November 20, 2020, STORE Capital had received rent payments representing 90% of contractual base rent and interest for the month of November.

“Our November rent collections mirror those of October, with virtually all our locations continuing to be open for business,” said Christopher Volk, STORE Capital’s Chief Executive Officer. “We and our roster of leading national and regional tenants remain extremely encouraged about the long-term business climate, especially given the effectiveness demonstrated by the upcoming multiple vaccines designed to address the pandemic. Notably, our November collections represented a continuation of prior months, with no new tenants requesting lease deferrals, and with the remaining deferrals centered in a few highly impacted industries, foremost including movie theaters and early childhood education.”