 

Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced a discovery collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas.

The multi-year collaboration will combine Schrödinger’s leading physics-based computational platform and drug discovery capabilities with Bristol Myers Squibb's expertise in development and commercialization to advance small molecule therapeutics for targets in oncology, immunology, and neurological disorders. The collaboration includes two of Schrödinger’s early-stage programs and additional undisclosed targets. Schrödinger will be responsible for the discovery of development candidates for each of the targets under the collaboration. Bristol Myers Squibb will then be responsible for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of the candidates.

“We are delighted to be working with Bristol Myers Squibb, a proven leader in oncology and immunology development, to identify and advance novel therapeutics for patients worldwide,” said Karen Akinsanya, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Biomedical Scientist and Head of Discovery R&D at Schrödinger. “We see tremendous potential in bringing together our drug discovery expertise with Bristol Myers Squibb's depth of experience in development and commercialization.”

“This collaboration is an example of our continued commitment to developing potential clinical candidates that could lead to new therapies in these important disease areas,” said Rupert Vessey, M.A., B.M., B.Ch., F.R.C.P., D.Phil., Executive Vice President, Research & Early Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Our teams share the goal of transforming how new medicines are discovered and developed and may ultimately benefit patients.”

Terms of the Collaboration
 Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will pay Schrödinger $55 million upfront, and Schrödinger will also be eligible to receive up to $2.7 billion in preclinical, development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments. Additionally, Schrödinger is entitled to receive royalties on net sales of each product commercialized by Bristol Myers Squibb.

Schrödinger has agreed to grant Bristol Myers Squibb exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the development candidates generated by the collaboration.

For more information regarding the financial and other terms of the collaboration, please refer to the Current Report on Form 8-K which will be filed by Schrödinger with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on November 23, 2020.

