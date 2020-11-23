MedMen x Viola Launch

“We are thrilled to partner with Viola and for them to join our California product offer,” said MedMen interim CEO, Tom Lynch . “MedMen and Viola not only share a vision of inclusion and diversity within the industry and the communities we are privileged to serve, but also a commitment to the highest standards of quality and customer service.”

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, is pleased to announce the launch of Viola within all California locations. Founded in 2011 by NBA veteran and MedMen board member, Al Harrington, Viola is a premium cannabis company that focuses on increasing minority ownership, reinvesting in the community and creating opportunity through social equity. Launching with five potent strains; J1 , Wedding Cake , Watermelon Zkittlez , Mother’s Milk and Mandarin OG – the offer spans the full spectrum from sativa to indica. The launch will also include Viola’s sativa Candy Haze pre-roll. See full descriptions, as promoted, below.

“We’re excited to bring our three most popular strains of Viola premium flower to MedMen stores across California,” said Al Harrington, CEO, Viola. “MedMen has been a true retail trailblazer within the cannabis industry and having our products featured in their stores will undoubtedly bring greater awareness to our brand and make it easier for residents to purchase Viola flower.”

Flower Descriptions:

J1: J1 is an uplifting super sativa nothing short of a clear headed buzz. Enticing trichome encrusted buds, accompanied by a tantalizing sweet aroma known to leave you feeling unstoppable!

Wedding Cake: This delectable strain offers euphoric effects with its peppery and earthy flavor profile. Novice smokers beware this indica dominant hybrid may knock your sweet tooth out.

Watermelon Zkittlez: Large dense nugs with a flavor profile reminiscent of your favorite fruit candy, Watermelon Zkittlez is the perfect midnight snack to fulfill your sweet tooth cravings. This scrumptious combo may ease you to an elevated state of relaxation.

Mandarin OG: Boasting a unique flavor profile of skunky, spicy, pine-like and orange flavors this powerhouse strain is known to combine a heavy body high with extreme mental relaxation. The perfect strain to unwind with after a long day.

Mother's Milk: Luscious trichome encrusted dense nugs coupled with an earthy flavor profile may allow for a functional dreamy high. This sativa dominant hybrid is perfect for an evening out or a day relaxing in.

Sativa Pre-Roll Description:

Candy Haze: Bred from Candyland and Haze, Candy Haze stays true to its origins supplying uplifting and stimulating effects. The perfect day time smoke or mood boosting high to get your creative juices flowing.

To learn more about Viola, please visit Ember, MedMen’s digital editorial platform. Ember is high culture for all, providing a point of view on style, wellness, food, and travel through a cannabis filtered lens.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with flagship locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com.

ABOUT VIOLA:

Founded in 2011 by NBA veteran Al Harrington, Viola is one of the nation’s leading producers and licensed wholesalers of premium quality cannabis products. The brand is named after and inspired by Al’s grandmother who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes, finding solace in cannabis remedies. Viola has integrated the latest cutting-edge technology with its own proprietary procedures designed for every stage of the cultivation, extraction and production process. The company is known for its wide variety of product offerings including a high-quality flower to premier butane extracts. For more information, please visit www.violabrands.com.

