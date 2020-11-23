AECOM awarded design contract to modernize U.S. Air Force Academy’s historic Sijan Hall

“AECOM’s strong in-house multi-disciplinary capabilities and track record of technical excellence positioned us as a trusted partner to help modernize the cadet experience,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “With more than 20 years of project experience at the U.S. Air Force Academy, we understand that it plays a vital role as both an active military installation and a prestigious institution of higher education. We are proud to support the Academy’s mission to prepare future generations of leaders in the Air Force, Space Force, and beyond.”

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Omaha District selected the firm to design the renovation of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s 700,000-square-foot Sijan Hall, which is located just north of Colorado Springs, CO. The dormitory is situated in the campus’s Cadet Area, which is a National Historic Landmark District. This will be the first modernization project at Sijan Hall since it was built in 1968, with the design encompassing residential, academic, courtyard, and recreational spaces.

The $25-million design contract requires a complex five-phase renovation that will allow Sijan Hall to remain occupied throughout construction. Sijan Hall—the second-largest dormitory in the United States with 2,200 beds—is a cornerstone of cadet living and is grouped into squadrons. AECOM’s design team will reconfigure shared spaces for studying and socializing to foster collaboration and improve cadet wellbeing. The modernization will incorporate energy-efficient materials and systems, smart building technologies, improved daylighting, and updated HVAC systems, including geothermal energy and air conditioning for the first time—all while meeting USACE high-performance and sustainable building requirements.

AECOM’s portfolio of work at the U.S. Air Force Academy includes the ongoing restoration of the iconic Cadet Chapel, the design of the new U.S. Air Force Center for Cyber Innovation (Cyberworx), and the historic Kettle Creek Dam, as well as master planning, facility assessments, building renovations, environmental services, and airfield designs.

About AECOM

