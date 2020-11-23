Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Presentation at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Available for Viewing

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s pre-recorded presentation at the Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference is now available for viewing via the link below:

It is also available on the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors section, where it will be archived for 30 days.

Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in 1x1 meetings on December 1, 2020. Meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA, BELRAPZO, and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005631/en/