 

The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers Correctional Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 12:55  |  39   |   |   

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) announced today that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has decided to not rebid the contract for the company-owned, 1,450-bed Rivers Correctional Facility in North Carolina, which is set to expire on March 31, 2021. The contract for the Rivers Correctional Facility generated approximately $43 million in annualized revenues for GEO. GEO expects to market the Rivers Correctional Facility to other federal and state agencies.

George C. Zoley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEO, said, “We have operated the Rivers Correctional Facility under a public-private partnership with the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 20 years. Over the last two decades, our employees have delivered high quality services, helping Washington D.C. residents at the Rivers Correctional Facility achieve successful rehabilitation and community reentry outcomes. Federal prison populations in the United States have experienced a decline, more recently as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to market the Rivers Correctional Facility to other federal and state agencies.”

In an effort to enhance the community support services for Washington D.C. residents housed at the Rivers Correctional Facility, GEO established Reentry Success D.C. in collaboration with the National Federation of Federal Employees (an affiliate of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers). The program enhances GEO’s pre- and post-release services by connecting returning citizens to gainful employment. Reentry Success D.C. is available to every GEO Continuum of Care participant at the Rivers Correctional Facility, who is returning to Washington D.C. upon release. Additional information on Reentry Success D.C. can be found at www.reentrysuccessdc.com

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of GEO that involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: (1) GEO’s ability to successfully market the Rivers Correctional Facility to other federal and state agencies as of March 31, 2021 or as soon as practicable thereafter; (2) GEO’s ability to win management contracts for which it has submitted proposals and to retain existing management contracts; (3) GEO’s ability to declare future quarterly cash dividends and the timing and amount of such future dividends; (4) GEO’s ability to successfully pursue further growth and continue to enhance shareholder value; (5) GEO’s ability to access the capital markets in the future on satisfactory terms or at all; (6) GEO’s ability to control operating costs associated with contract start-ups; (7) GEO’s ability to timely open facilities as planned, profitably manage such facilities and successfully integrate such facilities into GEO’s operations without substantial costs; (8) GEO’s ability to obtain future financing on acceptable terms or at all; (9) GEO’s ability to sustain company-wide occupancy rates at its facilities; and (10) other factors contained in GEO’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports.

The GEO Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Verdienen am Knast ??? - GEO Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers Correctional Facility The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) announced today that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has decided to not rebid the contract for the company-owned, 1,450-bed Rivers Correctional Facility in North Carolina, which is set to expire on March 31, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
NIC’s Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
The GEO Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Increases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Guidance

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:10 Uhr
352
Verdienen am Knast ??? - GEO Group