 

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Expands Avenova’s Geographic Reach to Australia with New Exclusive Distribution Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 12:50  |  12   |   |   

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova for the eye care market, announces the signing of an agreement with Paragon Care Group Australia Pty Ltd for the exclusive distribution of Avenova in Australia. Paragon Care Group will begin distributing Avenova directly to consumers under its Designs For Vision brand beginning in early 2021.

“We are delighted to expand the geographic reach of Avenova with this agreement covering Australia,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “In Designs for Vision we have secured an ideal partner with a reputation for sourcing the highest quality products and an established market presence from more than 40 years of serving the ophthalmology and optometry sectors in Australia.”

“Avenova fits extremely well with our portfolio of eye care products,” said Nikolas Apostolou, General Manager of Designs for Vision. “It is the only commercially available pure hypochlorous acid lid and lash spray proven to be effective in eliminating the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye, yet Avenova is soothing, safe and effective for long-term use. We believe these qualities make Avenova the best product to treat the chronic bacterial infections that affect approximately 85% of all dry eye sufferers. We are thrilled to make this product available to Australians with dry eye disease.”

Avenova previously received approval from the Australian Government Department of Health and was provided an Australian Register of Therapeutic Good Certificate for distribution in that country.

About Paragon Care Group Australia Pty Ltd

Paragon Care has become recognized as a leading provider of equipment, devices and consumables to the healthcare market. We also offer equipment repair, maintenance and total equipment management through Paragon Care Service & Technology. Our agility and experience enable customers to provide the right solution to achieve the optimal outcome, today.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the NEUTROX family of products and the AGANOCIDE compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA for the eye care market, NEUTROPHASE for wound care market, and CELLERX for the aesthetic dermatology market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications in the dermatology and urology markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our success in selling Avenova in Australia and generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to enter into the beauty market, find and maintain distribution channels, and generally all risks associated with launching a new product into the beauty industry. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Socialize and Stay informed on NovaBay’s progress
 Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Connect with NovaBay on LinkedIn
Visit NovaBay’s Website

Avenova Purchasing Information
 For NovaBay Avenova purchasing information:
Please call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com.
Avenova.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Expands Avenova’s Geographic Reach to Australia with New Exclusive Distribution Agreement NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova for the eye care market, announces the signing of an agreement with Paragon Care Group Australia Pty Ltd for the exclusive distribution …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
NIC’s Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity