Montrose Environmental Group Announces Secondary Offering of Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG) announced today that certain of the Company’s stockholders, including funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”), intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 4,920,052 shares of the Company’s common stock. The Selling Stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 738,012 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. Montrose is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

BofA Securities and William Blair are acting as joint leading book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois, 60606, by phone at +1(800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Montrose

Montrose is an environmental services company that supports government and commercial organizations with a range of services, from air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, permitting, engineering, and remediation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “expect”, and “may”, and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Further, many of these factors are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s registration statement for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

