 

Whitestone REIT Welcomes Firm Body Pilates Training Studio to its Citadel Community in Arizona 

Continues Adding Tenants that Meet the Needs of Local Neighborhoods

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is pleased to announce the addition of Firm Body Pilates Training as a new tenant to its Citadel property in North Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Every moment of our life can be the beginning of great things.” — Joseph Pilates. 

“As the country embraces the re-opening of gyms and fitness centers in select areas across the nation, we are pleased to partner with such an experienced and well-respected fitness instructor and entrepreneur,” said Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and CEO of Whitestone REIT. “Pilates has been one of the few segments of the fitness industry that has shown resiliency despite the government-mandated shutdowns during the pandemic and has thrived due to its smaller class sizes and location flexibility. At Whitestone, we have always encouraged and supported the entrepreneurial spirit and are honored to collaborate with Jodi, her business and one of our high-quality properties to continue her pursuit of the American Dream. We envision Firm Body Pilates expanding its business into several of our other centers throughout the Greater Phoenix area and possibly in our high-growth Texas markets of Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin, and San Antonio.”

Jodi Melton, owner of JM Pilates LLC, which will operate Firm Body Pilates Training, is an experienced instructor with over 40 years in the fitness industry and 14 years of successfully training and managing several high-end clients remotely in the DC Ranch area. Jodi is classically trained, certified through the PhysicalMind Institute, and qualified to train and certify new instructors. The new studio at Citadel, which is in close proximity to other Whitestone properties like Market Street at DC Ranch, represents her first pilates studio. Firm Body Pilates Training’s top priority in opening the new space is protecting the health and safety of its community and clients. The studio, which is in compliance with state and local COVID-19 protocols, is complete with top-of-the-line V2 MaxTM Reformer Bundle equipment from MerrithewTM

