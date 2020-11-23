Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that members of the Amicus senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. E.T.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.