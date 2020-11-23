 

Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that members of the Amicus senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Director, Investor Relations
afaughnan@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-3809

Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Communications
dmoore@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-5079

FOLD–G


